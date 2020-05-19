New Cancer Drug May treat Malignant Brain Tumor in Kids

"The current treatments for children and adults with medulloblastoma are inadequate," said David Sandberg, MD, director and Dr. Marnie Rose Professor in Pediatric Neurosurgery at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).
"Children have low survival rates despite salvage therapy, and novel approaches are needed. This is a new trial with a novel drug and we are very hopeful that we can help patients with this devastating disease."
The pilot study, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, will enroll five patients with recurrent medulloblastoma at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital. MTX110 is a new formulation of panobinostat from Midatech Pharma PLC.
Source: Newswise