About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Campaign Against Plastic Use

by Colleen Fleiss on December 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM
Font : A-A+

New Campaign Against Plastic Use

The 'Meendum Manjappai' campaign launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is aimed to create awareness on the usage of cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags.

The campaign is being organised by the state pollution control board.

Advertisement


The Tamil Nadu government has taken a policy decision after Stalin assumed office as Chief Minister to promote use of cloth bags for shopping, and to stop the usage of plastic bags.

The state pollution control board is conducting an exhibition of items that can be used as alternative to plastic bags.

The programme was inaugurated at Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah road.
Advertisement

In his inaugural address, Stalin said: "The environmental problem is the greatest problem faced by the mankind, and a cloth bag is perfect for the environment."

He also called upon the people to reduce the use of plastics, and to try and replace plastic with clothes.

The programme was also attended by Tamil Nadu Environment and Climate Change Minister Meyyanathan, Forest Minister Ramachandran, senior ministers, MPs, and MLAs.

The campaign aims at reducing the single-use plastic that causes damage to the environment.

The Tamil Nadu government has already banned 14 types of plastic materials.

Rajesh Mukundarajan, an environmentalist, and director of Erode Advocacy Group, an organisation for environmental conservation, told IANS: "The state government entering this awareness campaign is a welcome sign and the Chief Minister himself taking the initiative will give a clear message to the people of the state."

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< India: Omicron Tally Rises to 358
New Zealand's Ministry of Health Warns of Radioactive Materi... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags
Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags
Plastic bags are silently killing our planet. Finding eco-friendly substitutes to plastic bags can ....
Microplastic Pollution Aids Antibiotic Resistance
Microplastic Pollution Aids Antibiotic Resistance
In the environment the ultraviolet aging of microplastics makes them apt platforms for ......
Global Plastic Pollution Nearing an Irreversible Tipping Point: Study
Global Plastic Pollution Nearing an Irreversible Tipping Point: Study
Plastic emissions can trigger effects that cannot be reversed. Ignoring the accumulation of plastic ...
Plastic Pollution: New Insights
Plastic Pollution: New Insights
New mechanism by which microplastics, like Styrofoam, and particulate pollutants are carried long .....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close