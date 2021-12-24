New Campaign Against Plastic Use

Advertisement

The state pollution control board is conducting an exhibition of items that can be used as alternative to plastic bags.The programme was inaugurated at Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah road.In his inaugural address, Stalin said: "The environmental problem is the greatest problem faced by the mankind, and a cloth bag is perfect for the environment."He also called upon the people to reduce the use of plastics, and to try and replace plastic with clothes.The programme was also attended by Tamil Nadu Environment and Climate Change Minister Meyyanathan, Forest Minister Ramachandran, senior ministers, MPs, and MLAs.The campaign aims at reducing the single-use plastic that causes damage to the environment.The Tamil Nadu government has already banned 14 types of plastic materials.Rajesh Mukundarajan, an environmentalist, and director of Erode Advocacy Group, an organisation for environmental conservation, told IANS: "The state government entering this awareness campaign is a welcome sign and the Chief Minister himself taking the initiative will give a clear message to the people of the state."Source: IANS