medindia

New Breast Cancer Drug may Treat Glioblastoma

by Iswarya on  July 28, 2019 at 12:32 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New clinical trial identifies ribociclib drug as a potential treatment for recurrent glioblastoma. The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
New Breast Cancer Drug may Treat Glioblastoma
New Breast Cancer Drug may Treat Glioblastoma

The agent, recently approved by the FDA for advanced breast cancer, is part of a newly-discovered class of targeted therapy that undermines cancer cell division and could form the backbone of a new drug cocktail for patients with malignant brain tumors like glioblastoma.

Show Full Article


"Glioblastoma presents singular, complex challenges as compared to other types of cancer," said Dr. Nader Sanai, director of the Ivy Brain Tumor Center.

"You are not dealing with a single entity, but rather a collection of genetic variants that differ from patient to patient. This Phase 0 clinical trial used a precision medicine approach to uncover which subtypes of glioblastoma may respond to ribociclib and how our patients' tumors developed resistance to the new therapy."

Results from the trial show that ribociclib is uniquely capable of breaking through the blood-brain barrier, a critical obstacle that for years has stalled drug development in brain tumor patients, and that the drug effectively hits its molecular target in cancer cells. The experimental Phase 0 clinical trial design also identifies a potential mechanism of drug resistance, which the Ivy Brain Tumor Center clinical trials team is now exploiting as part of an ongoing drug cocktail trial for recurrent glioblastoma patients.

"This comprehensive study has helped us to identify a potent combined-drug regimen to undermine a glioblastoma resistance mechanism to ribociclib. In less than a year, we have made tremendous progress in moving towards creating a new drug cocktail, which is significant given how precious time is for both patients and physicians fighting this disease," said Dr. Sanai.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Novel Targeted Therapy Against Glioblastoma

Researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre used mouse models to suppress glioblastoma tumor growth by blocking TRF1 telomere protein.

Possible Molecular Basis to Associations Between Alzheimer's Disease, Glioblastoma and Lung Cancer Identified

Genetic changes may be able to explain increased risk of glioblastoma in Alzheimer's disease and inverse association of the disease to lung cancer.

Patient Survival In Glioblastoma Depends on DNA Modifications

Study shows the distribution of a DNA defect in the glioblastoma genome and its relationship with patient survival.

Feasible New Pathway Can Inhibit Glioblastoma Resistance

Fatal brain cancer Glioblastoma is among the most stubbornly resistant to available therapies and patients on an average live about 15 months.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Drug Toxicity Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Signature Drug Toxicity Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer 

What's New on Medindia

World Hepatitis Day - 'Find the Missing Millions'

Health Benefits of Pumpkin

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive