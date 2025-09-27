New Brain Scan Detects Alzheimer`s Risk Via Tiny Vascular Signals

Arterial pulsation is the brain’s natural pump, clears waste, and influences brain health, dementia, and tiny vessel disease.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Assessing cerebral microvascular volumetric with high-resolution 4D cerebral blood volume MRI at 7 T



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

There's a need for future studies to determine whether #microvascular_pulsations can serve as a #biomarker for early cognitive decline or #Alzheimer’s risk. #MicrovascularHealth #Alzheimer’s_Disease #BrainAging #Dementia_Research’

There's a need for future studies to determine whether #microvascular_pulsations can serve as a #biomarker for early cognitive decline or #Alzheimer’s risk. #MicrovascularHealth #Alzheimer’s_Disease #BrainAging #Dementia_Research’

Measuring Pulsations in Tiny Brain Vessels

Combined MRI Techniques to Track Microvessels Changes

Link to the Brain's Plumbing System and Alzheimer's Disease

A New Biomarker for Studying Dementia Risk

Assessing cerebral microvascular volumetric with high-resolution 4D cerebral blood volume MRI at 7 T - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s44161-025-00722-1)

Researchers have devised a).TheThe study was led at the Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute (Stevens INI) at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. The study was published in Nature Cardiovascular Research.The new non-invasive brain scan technique can be called as "microvascular volumetric pulsatility" in living people. These pulses elevate with age, especially in the brain's deep region of white matter.This specific region is linked to brain communication, and susceptible to lower blood flow as the person gets older. These increased pulsations could derail the brain system, consequently speeding up the memory loss and the progression of Alzheimer's disease.“Arterial pulsation is like the brain’s natural pump, helping to move fluids and clear waste,” said Danny JJ Wang, PhD, professor of neurology and radiology at the Keck School of Medicine and senior author of the study.For decades, researchers have known that large artery stiffness and pulsatility are linked to stroke, dementia, and small vessel disease. But until now, it has been nearly impossible to measure these pulsations in the brain’s smallest vessels without invasive methods used only in animal studies.The USC team’s innovation combines two advanced MRI approaches—vascular space occupancy (VASO) and arterial spin labeling (ASL)—to track subtle volume changes in microvessels over the cardiac cycle. The researchers confirmed that older adults show heightened microvascular pulsations in deep white matter compared to younger adults, and that hypertension further amplifies these changes.,” said lead author Fanhua Guo, PhD, who is a postdoctoral researcher in Wang’s lab.Excessive vascular pulsatility may impair the function of the brain’s “glymphatic system,” a newly recognized network that clears waste products like beta-amyloid—proteins that build up in Alzheimer’s disease. Over time, disrupted fluid circulation could accelerate cognitive decline.“Being able to measure these tiny vascular pulses in vivo is a critical step forward,” said Arthur W. Toga, PhD, director of the Stevens INI. “This technology not only advances our understanding of brain aging but also holds promise for early diagnosis and monitoring of neurodegenerative disorders.”The researchers are exploring how the method could be adapted for wider clinical use, including on more commonly available 3T MRI scanners.Future studies will test whether microvascular volumetric pulsatility predicts cognitive outcomes and whether it can serve as a biomarker for early intervention in Alzheimer’s disease and related conditions.,” Wang said. “.”Source-Eurekalert