About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New Blood Thinner Reduces Bleeding Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

by Naina Bhargava on Jan 24 2025 10:23 AM

Factor XI inhibitors like abelacimab reduce bleeding risks in atrial fibrillation patients more safely than standard anticoagulants.

New Blood Thinner Reduces Bleeding Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Patients
Patients with atrial fibrillation are often prescribed blood thinners, or anticoagulants, to lower their stroke risk, but many either stop taking them or never receive a prescription because of concerns about potential bleeding risks. Researchers from Mass General Brigham tested a new class of anticoagulants, called Factor XI inhibitors, to treat atrial fibrillation patients in the AZALEA-TIMI 71 Study (1 Trusted Source
Abelacimab versus Rivaroxaban in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation

Go to source).
The trial was halted early on the recommendation of the Data Monitoring Committee after observing a significant reduction in bleeding compared to the standard treatment. According to the findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine, abelacimab, a Factor XI inhibitor, was shown to greatly reduce bleeding compared to the commonly used anticoagulant rivaroxaban.


Anti-Clotting Drugs may be Unnecessary for Most Surgery Patients
Anti-Clotting Drugs may be Unnecessary for Most Surgery Patients
Prescribing anticoagulants as a preventative measure post surgery may be unnecessary for most patients, and could even be harmful to a small proportion.
Advertisement

Challenges in Treating Atrial Fibrillation

“It should be enormously satisfying to the cardiovascular field, patients and providers that Factor XI inhibitors live up to their promise of superior safety," said Christian Ruff, M.D., MPH, director of General Cardiology within the Cardiovascular Division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, senior investigator in the TIMI Study Group and principal investigator of the AZALEA-TIMI 71 Study. “Atrial fibrillation is a common medical condition, and bleeding with currently available anticoagulants resulting in significant undertreatment is still one of the greatest shortcomings in cardiovascular disease.”


Advertisement
Vitamin C may Help Lower the Risk of Post-Operative Atrial Fibrillation
Vitamin C may Help Lower the Risk of Post-Operative Atrial Fibrillation
Heart patients are likely to suffer from atrial fibrillation or irregular heart beat. Administration of vitamin C can decrease the risk of atrial fibrillation.

Understanding the Stroke Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

About 1-in-3 people will develop atrial fibrillation, making it one of the most common cardiovascular conditions in the world. The risk of stroke increases significantly in patients with atrial fibrillation because blood clots form in the heart chambers and can be pumped to the brain, causing a stroke.


Advertisement
Silent Atrial Fibrillation Increases Risk of Stroke
Silent Atrial Fibrillation Increases Risk of Stroke
People suffering from subclinical atrial fibrillation, as detected by a pacemaker or defibrillator, are at an increased risk of suffering from stroke, according to the ASSERT study.

Comparing Factor XI Inhibitors and Standard Anticoagulants

The AZALEA-TIMI 71 Study is the largest and longest trial examining a Factor XI inhibitor compared to standard of care direct oral anticoagulants to date. The team enrolled 1,287 participants in 95 study sites across the globe. Participants were randomized and administered monthly injections of 150 mg abelacimab, 90 mg abelacimab, or standard dosing of rivaroxaban (20 mg or 15 mg in dose reduced patients).


Dark Chocolate can Lower the Risk of Atrial Fibrillation
Dark Chocolate can Lower the Risk of Atrial Fibrillation
Regular consumption of chocolate, particularly dark chocolate can lower the risk of atrial fibrillation in women by 21 percent and in men by 23 percent.

Significant Reduction in Bleeding with Abelacimab

The team found that the 150 mg dose of abelacimab reduced bleeding that required hospitalization or medical attention by 62%, compared with rivaroxaban. The 90 mg dose of abelacimab reduced the same types of bleeding by 69%. In addition, the team found that both doses of abelacimab almost eliminated gastrointestinal bleeding compared to rivaroxaban, which is the most common type of bleeding that occurs in patients on currently available anticoagulants.

The team notes that in the AZALEA-TIMI 71 Study, the rates of stroke were low and there were not any significant differences between patients in the abelacimab groups compared to those taking rivaroxaban, although the trial was not powered for ischemic events.

Phase 3 Trial to Test Abelacimab in High-Risk Patients

The TIMI Study Group is leading an ongoing phase 3 trial of the study, LILAC-TIMI 76, which will compare the 150 mg dose of abelacimab to placebo in high-risk atrial fibrillation patients who have been deemed ineligible for current anticoagulants for the prevention of ischemic stroke and systemic embolism.

“The AZALEA-TIMI 71 Study validated that Factor XI inhibitors have an incredibly safe bleeding profile in patients with atrial fibrillation, which is a tremendous potential advance for our patients,” said Ruff. “Now we can shift our attention as we await the results of the phase 3 trials.”

Reference:
  1. Abelacimab versus Rivaroxaban in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2406674)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education