New Blood Test Revolutionizes Colorectal Cancer Detection

by Dr. Navapriya S on Feb 1 2025 4:24 PM

A new blood test could make screening for colorectal cancer easier & more accessible.

A new blood-based test for colorectal cancer shows promising results offering a less invasive and more accessible alternative to traditional colonoscopy. The blood test aims to detect colorectal cancer and precancerous lesions with high accuracy. Colonoscopy is the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening.
This can be a potential game-changer for patients who avoid screening due to the invasive nature of colonoscopies. 32,731 participants aged 45 to 85 were evaluated ensuring a wide range of demographics.

The results of blood samples were compared with standard colonoscopy procedures. Participants first underwent a blood test followed by a colonoscopy. The approach allowed a direct comparison to ensure the test's effectiveness.

The blood test showed 81.1% sensitivity for detecting colorectal cancer, meaning it accurately identified a significant portion of individuals with the disease.

It also showed 90.4% specificity, effectively ruling out cancer in healthy individuals. With a 90.5% negative predictive value, the test proved highly reliable in confirming that individuals with negative results are unlikely to have colorectal cancer.

In terms of detecting precancerous conditions, the test showed a 15.5% positive predictive value (PPV) for advanced colorectal neoplasia (ACN), a precancerous condition, and a 13.7% sensitivity for advanced precancerous lesions (APLs), suggesting its potential to identify individuals at risk of developing cancer.

This blood test offers a minimally invasive alternative to colonoscopies, which are often avoided by individuals due to discomfort or preparation requirements. With this easier screening method, more people will be encouraged to get tested, leading to earlier detection and improved outcomes for those at risk of colorectal cancer.

While the blood test shows strong potential, it is expected to complement, not replace, colonoscopies. Colonoscopies remain the most accurate method for detecting colorectal cancer and precancerous lesions, but this blood test provides a simpler way to identify individuals who may require further testing, making it a valuable addition to current screening methods.

Reference:
  1. Performance of a blood-based test for colorectal cancer screening adjusted to the US census age and sex distribution - (https://ascopubs.org/doi/pdf/10.1200/JCO.2025.43.4_suppl.18)


