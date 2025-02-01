New Blood Test Revolutionizes Colorectal Cancer Detection

A new blood test could make screening for colorectal cancer easier & more accessible.



‘A blood test with 81.1% sensitivity & 90.4% specificity could encourage more people to get tested—helping catch cancer earlier & improve outcomes. #colonoscopy #cancerawareness #medindia’

Performance of a blood-based test for colorectal cancer screening adjusted to the US census age and sex distribution - (https://ascopubs.org/doi/pdf/10.1200/JCO.2025.43.4_suppl.18)

