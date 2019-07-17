medindia

New Blood Test Helps Predict Risk of Breast Cancer Recurrence

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 17, 2019 at 6:34 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A simple and special blood test may help predict if a newly diagnosed breast cancer patient will likely relapse years later, suggested a City of Hope study.
New Blood Test Helps Predict Risk of Breast Cancer Recurrence
New Blood Test Helps Predict Risk of Breast Cancer Recurrence

"This is the first success linking a solid tumor with blood biomarkers - an indicator of whether a patient will remain in remission," said Peter P. Lee, M.D., chair of the Department of Immuno-Oncology at City of Hope and corresponding author of the study. "When patients are first diagnosed with cancer, it is important to identify those at higher risk for relapse for more aggressive treatments and monitoring. Staging and new tests based on genomics analysis of the tumor are currently available for risk stratification. However, a predictive blood test would be even more attractive but is not yet available. We are trying to change the status quo."

Show Full Article


The effectiveness of a person's anti-tumor immune response is determined by the balance between pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory signaling pathways in response to cytokines, according to the Nature Immunology study. Lee and his colleagues used data on 40 breast cancer patients who were followed for a median of four years. Results were validated in a separate cohort of 38 additional breast cancer patients to create a benchmark that predicts if a breast cancer patient will likely relapse within a handful of years.

"So, these findings may go beyond cancer to address other diseases the immune system must battle," he added. "This general approach may also be useful for predicting outcomes in patients with autoimmune and infectious diseases."

A cancer patient's peripheral blood immune cells, a critical part of the immune system, tends to have decreased pro-inflammatory cytokine signaling responses and increased immune suppressive cytokine signaling responses, meaning a systemic immune environment is created that is conducive to the spread of cancer.

Lee and his colleagues analyzed signaling responses to many pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines in different immune cell types that are found in peripheral blood from breast cancer patients who were newly diagnosed with the disease. They found altered signaling to four different cytokines (two pro- and two anti-inflammatory) in regulatory T cells in some patients. These cytokine signaling patterns in peripheral blood at diagnosis reflects the state of the immune system and predicts future relapse three to five years later. The scientists used their data to create a cytokine signaling index (CSI), a sort of benchmark. The idea is that a patient could go in for a blood test and have their data run through an algorithm that will output a number which informs doctors what the patient's risk of cancer recurrence is within three to five years. "Knowing the chance of cancer relapse will inform doctors how aggressive a particular patient's cancer treatment should be," Lee said. "The CSI is an overall reflection of a patient's immune system at diagnosis, which we now know is a major determinant of future relapse." Scientists from UCLA also contributed to the study, which was supported by the U.S. Department of Defense Breast Cancer Research Program, Stand Up to Cancer, Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the V Foundation.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.

Quiz on Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Thalassemia Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Undescended Testicles Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies For Vertigo

High Blood Pressure, Cholesterol in Early Life May Up Heart Disease Risk in Later Life

Over 20 Million Children Worldwide Missed Out on Lifesaving Vaccines in 2018
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive