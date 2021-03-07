New Blood Test Decides The Type of Cancer Treatment

‘DNA blood test helps to make customized cancer treatment.’

Together, gastrointestinal cancers of the esophagus, stomach and bowel accounted for the second most common cancer group in Australia in 2020. Expanding these clinical trial studies help to determine the use of test to monitor the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers."Currently, there is no simple and sensitive test that informs how well a patient is responding to treatment, be it chemotherapy, radiotherapy or surgery," says Lead researcher Associate Professor Erin Symonds, from SA Health and Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute. .The trial shows that the DNA blood test is twice as sensitive as the standard clinical blood test indicating the course of action is working earlier in the treatment plan.Depending on the blood test results, doctors together with their patients will be able to make informed decisions about the right treatment strategy and ensure a more personalized approach to treatment.Personalized adjustment of treatment impacts the quality of life for newly diagnosed cancer patients and improves survival outcomes with cost savings for cancer care and treatment.Source: Medindia