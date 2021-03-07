by Dr Jayashree on  July 3, 2021 at 6:06 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Blood Test Decides The Type of Cancer Treatment
A blood test that helps to guide the treatment of esophageal, stomach and bowel cancers will be evaluated in a new Flinders University ongoing trial.

The blood test is currently offered under the brand name COLVERA® in the US as a tool to aid in the detection of cancer relapse after treatment.

Further research supported by the Flinders Foundation shows that the test used for bowel cancer can also be used to detect esophageal and stomach cancers.


Together, gastrointestinal cancers of the esophagus, stomach and bowel accounted for the second most common cancer group in Australia in 2020. Expanding these clinical trial studies help to determine the use of test to monitor the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers.

A quick and effective test to monitor a cancer patient's treatment response will revolutionize how we manage and care for affected patients.

"Currently, there is no simple and sensitive test that informs how well a patient is responding to treatment, be it chemotherapy, radiotherapy or surgery," says Lead researcher Associate Professor Erin Symonds, from SA Health and Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute. .

The blood test works by detecting a particular type of change to the DNA specific to cancer, which may be shed into the blood stream.

The trial shows that the DNA blood test is twice as sensitive as the standard clinical blood test indicating the course of action is working earlier in the treatment plan.

Depending on the blood test results, doctors together with their patients will be able to make informed decisions about the right treatment strategy and ensure a more personalized approach to treatment.

Personalized adjustment of treatment impacts the quality of life for newly diagnosed cancer patients and improves survival outcomes with cost savings for cancer care and treatment.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis
An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Prostate Cancer
Smart artificial intelligence analysis method and a new electrical-signal-based ultrasensitive biosensor diagnose prostate cancer from the urine within minutes.
READ MORE
Novel Magnetic Nano-Bot Can Probe Inside Human Cells
Novel magnetic nano-scale robot that can be moved anywhere inside a human cell could be used to study cancer and potentially improve its diagnosis and treatment, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Older Women Benefit Significantly from Breast Cancer Screening with 3D Mammography
Breast cancer screening with digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) contributes significant value to older women than the digital 2-D mammography, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

ThalassemiaOtitis MediaCancer and HomeopathyUndescended TesticlesCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtVaricoceleQuiz on DepressionTesticle Pain - Symptom Evaluation