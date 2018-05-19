medindia
New Blood Test Can Quickly Detect Pancreatic Cancer

by Sushma Rao on  May 19, 2018 at 2:02 PM
Pancreatic cancer can now be rapidly detected in less than an hour with a new blood test developed by US researchers, says a recent study
New Blood Test Can Quickly Detect Pancreatic Cancer

The test, which is at the proof-of-concept stage, can rapidly screen a drop of blood for biomarkers of pancreatic cancer and provide results in less than an hour.

"We can use just a drop of blood as is -- no extra processing required," said lead author Jean Lewis, Assistant Project Scientist at UC San Diego.

The test uses an electronic chip-based system to extract nano-sized biological structures called exosomes directly from blood in minutes.

The physicians need to just apply a drop of blood on a small electronic chip, then turn the current on, wait for several minutes and add fluorescent labels and finally look at the results under a microscope.

If a blood sample tests positive for pancreatic cancer, bright fluorescent circles will appear, the researchers said, in a paper published in the journal ACS Nano.

"This test could be used as a primary screening strategy to identify patients who would subsequently need to undergo more expensive and invasive diagnostic methods like a CT scan, MRI or endoscopy," added Rebekah White, surgical oncologist and Associate Professor at the university's Moores Cancer Centre.

In the trial, the chip was able to flag the blood samples of patients with pancreatic cancer from those of patients without cancer.

"We envision that in the future, physicians might perform this type of test using a quick finger stick to diagnose patients who may not know they have the disease yet," Lewis added.



Source: IANS
Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Dual Thermal Ablation Kills Cancer Cells in Pancreatic Cancer

Dual Thermal Ablation Kills Cancer Cells in Pancreatic Cancer

Dual thermal ablation, heating then freezing, at moderate temperatures offers an effective paradigm for targeting pancreatic cancer cells. New research could lead to improved method of treating pancreatic cancer.

World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2017: Demand Better. For Patients. For Survival

World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2017: Demand Better. For Patients. For Survival

The World Pancreatic Cancer Day is being celebrated on November 16, 2017, aims to early diagnosis and improve outcomes for the patient.

New Culprit in Pancreatic Cancer Progression Identified

New Culprit in Pancreatic Cancer Progression Identified

Gut microbiome was associated with pancreatic cancer progression. Immunotherapy can be effective when microbiome is targeted in pancreatic cancer patients, which can prevent the progression of the disease.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

