medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

New Blood-Sampling Robot Performs Better Than Humans

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 7, 2020 at 3:40 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly developed blood-sampling robot can draw blood samples quickly, safely and reliably, thereby providing clinical results in real-time. The findings of the study are published in the journal Technology.
New Blood-Sampling Robot Performs Better Than Humans
New Blood-Sampling Robot Performs Better Than Humans

In the future, robots could take blood samples, benefiting patients and healthcare workers alike.

Show Full Article


A Rutgers-led team has created a blood-sampling robot that performed as well or better than people, according to the first human clinical trial of an automated blood drawing and testing device.

The device provides quick results and would allow healthcare professionals to spend more time treating patients in hospitals and other settings.

The results were comparable to or exceeded clinical standards, with an overall success rate of 87% for the 31 participants whose blood was drawn. For the 25 people whose veins were easy to access, the success rate was 97%.

The device includes an ultrasound image-guided robot that draws blood from veins. A fully integrated device, which includes a module that handles samples and a centrifuge-based blood analyzer, could be used at bedsides and in ambulances, emergency rooms, clinics, doctors' offices and hospitals.

Venipuncture, which involves inserting a needle into a vein to get a blood sample or perform IV therapy, is the world's most common clinical procedure, with more than 1.4 billion performed yearly in the United States. But clinicians fail in 27% of patients without visible veins, 40% of patients without palpable veins and 60% of emaciated patients, according to previous studies.

Repeated failures to start an IV line boost the likelihood of phlebitis, thrombosis and infections, and may require targeting large veins in the body or arteries - at much greater cost and risk. As a result, venipuncture is among the leading causes of injury to patients and clinicians. Moreover, a hard time accessing veins can increase procedure time by up to an hour, requires more staff and costs more than $4 billion a year in the United States, according to estimates.

"A device like ours could help clinicians get blood samples quickly, safely and reliably, preventing unnecessary complications and pain in patients from multiple needle insertion attempts," said lead author Josh Leipheimer, a biomedical engineering doctoral student in the Yarmush lab in the biomedical engineering department in the School of Engineering at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

In the future, the device could be used in such procedures as IV catheterization, central venous access, dialysis and placing arterial lines. Next steps include refining the device to improve success rates in patients with difficult veins to access. Data from this study will be used to enhance artificial intelligence in the robot to improve its performance.

Rutgers co-authors include Max L. Balter and Alvin I. Chen, who both graduated with doctorates; Enrique J. Pantin at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; Professor Kristen S. Labazzo; and principal investigator Martin L. Yarmush, the Paul and Mary Monroe Endowed Chair and Distinguished Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering. A researcher at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital also contributed to the study.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Novel Automated Robotic Device for Faster Blood Testing

New automated robotic device can help faster blood testing and provide rapid results, which may improve the workflow in hospitals and health-related institutions.

Robots may be Used for Blood Draws or the Placement of IV Lines

The world's first automated venipuncture medical device was found to have greater than 95% first stick accuracy than human phlebotomists.

Could Dried Blood Samples Be Cheaper and Better Biomarkers for Disease Diagnosis and Treatment?

Dried blood samples on a filter paper could be cheap and better for disease diagnosis and treatment, reveals study.

Apollo Hospitals Bangalore Launches Robot-Assisted Cardiac Surgery Unit

Apollo Hospitals Bangalore announced the launch of a dedicated robot-assisted cardiac surgery unit, which will offer patients with complex cardiac disease with minimally invasive cardiac surgery.

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good

Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear

Walking Corpse Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive