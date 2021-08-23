by Colleen Fleiss on  August 23, 2021 at 10:14 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Biomarker for Liver Cancer Identified
Scientists have discovered a new potential biomarker for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of primary liver cancer.

Aging-US published "Comprehensive analysis of the competing endogenous circRNA-lncRNA-miRNA-mRNA network and identification of a novel potential biomarker for hepatocellular carcinoma" which reported that there is still a lack of comprehensive analysis of the circular RNA -long non-coding RNA -miRNA-mRNA ceRNA network in hepatocellular carcinoma.

Then, the HCC prognostic circRNA-lncRNA-miRNA-mRNA ceRNA network was established.


The authors constructed a prognostic signature with seven target mRNAs by univariate, lasso and multivariate Cox regression analyses, which yielded 1, 3 and 5-year AUC values of 0.797, 0.733 and 0.721, respectively, indicating its sensitivity and specificity in the prognosis of HCC.

Moreover, the prognostic signature could be validated in GSE14520. The prognostic ceRNA network of 21 circRNAs, 15 lncRNAs, 5 miRNAs, and 7 mRNAs was established according to the targeting relationship between 7 hub mRNAs and other RNAs.

Dr. Huifang Liang and Dr. Bixiang Zhang both from The Huazhong University of Science and Technology as well as The Hubei Key Laboratory of Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Diseases said, "HCC, as the most common type of liver cancer, has become one of the main causes of cancer-related death, and it is also a global health problem that has attracted widespread attention."

They described a complicated post-transcriptional regulatory network, in which circRNAs, lncRNAs and other RNAs can compete with miRNAs and act as natural miRNA sponges by virtue of sharing no less than one miRNA response element.

Since these noncoding RNAs, and protein-coding mRNAs can combine with miRNAs through MRE, they can compete with miRNAs and participate in the regulation of this complex network.

The RNA sequencing data of TCGA or GEO database can provide circRNA, miRNA and mRNA data of various cancers, which can be an excellent resource for data mining and biological discovery.

For HCC, prognostic lncRNA-miRNA-mRNA and circRNA-miRNA-mRNA ceRNA networks have been published.

However, there is no research simultaneously including lncRNAs and circRNAs in the ceRNA network of HCC.

The Liang/Zhang Research Team concluded in their Aging-US Research Output, "current research still has some limitations. No in vivo and further in vitro experiments were performed to verify the function of DTYMK in HCC. Additionally, the role of some hub ncRNAs in the prognostic ceRNA network should be verified in future experiments."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer
Primary hepatocellular carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is the largest organ in the body situated in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. The liver is also a common site for cancer deposits (metastases) from other ...
READ MORE
Surgery Possible With Drug Combo for Liver Cancer Patients
Combination therapy could make curative surgery possible for some liver cancer patients who would normally not be considered for the surgery.
READ MORE
COVID-19 First Wave Declined Liver Cancer Care
Liver cancer screening programmes, diagnostic imaging and biopsies, etc. were some of the examples to mention that there has been decline in liver cancer care.
READ MORE
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
READ MORE
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
READ MORE
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.
READ MORE
Hepatitis B
Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.
READ MORE
Liver Cancer
Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.
READ MORE
Neonatal Jaundice
Yellow colouring of skin in newborns, a condition called Neonatal jaundice. , Neonatal jaundice is caused by presence of excessive serum bilirubin.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseHepatitis AHepatitis BLiver CancerCancer and HomeopathyNeonatal JaundiceBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body Art