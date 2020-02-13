medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

New Biomarker for Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 13, 2020 at 12:43 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new metabolic biomarker that tracks the progression of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (AC) has been discovered by scientists. AC is an inherited heart condition that can kill swiftly and without warning.
New Biomarker for Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy Identified
New Biomarker for Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy Identified

Even in patients with a family history of AC, sudden cardiac death is often the first detectable symptom of the disease. There are currently no clinical assessments specific for AC, and patients can remain outwardly healthy for up to 40 years.

Show Full Article


Now, building on prior work that indicated metabolic abnormalities in the heart muscle of AC patients, Jiang-Ping Song and colleagues have found that high levels of ketone bodies in the plasma of AC patients could serve as a reliable predictor of AC progression.

The researchers compared heart tissue from a cohort of 13 AC patients with heart tissue from 13 healthy donors and found increased expression of enzymes involved in ketone metabolism in the AC patients' hearts. They also compared plasma samples from AC patients, healthy volunteers, and patients diagnosed with other cardiopulmonary diseases, and found elevated levels of ketone bodies - especially β-hydroxybutyrate - in the AC patient samples.

In a final validation step, the researchers compared plasma from a cohort of 65 AC patients, 94 of their relatives, and 62 healthy volunteers, and found elevated β-hydroxybutyrate levels in the AC patients and some of their relatives. The findings suggest that β-hydroxybutyrate could serve as a reliable predictor of AC progression in those suspected to be at risk of the disease.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, which include a high-fat diet, inadequate exercise and loads of stress. Coronary heart disease is emerging as an epidemic of the modern world, affecting ...

Target Heart Rate During Exercise

Embarking on a fitness regime? Find out what your safe heart rate zone while exercising.

Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy: New Insights

Scientists have identified possible treatment breakthrough for the rare disease arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Broken Heart Syndrome

Broken heart syndrome is short-term failure of the heart muscles caused by stress, war, or surgery. Balloon-shaped ventricle is a characteristic symptom.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Sudden Death in Children

Sudden death in children occurs within one hour of the symptom onset and it is mostly due to the underlying cardiovascular pathology.

More News on:

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCardiomyopathyBroken Heart SyndromeSudden Death in Children
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Golf for Elderly: Golfing Regularly can Add Years to Your Life

T'ai Chi can Treat Chronic Low Back Pain in Older Adults

New Treatment Strategy for Depression Uses AI and Brain Scans
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive