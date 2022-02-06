New Biomarker Enables Diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's Disease Research: Main Points

These research results were published in Springer Nature's open journalJapan is a super-aging country. As the elderly population continues to increase, it is predicted that the number of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases will also rise.Parkinson's disease is a type of neurodegenerative disease for which a simple diagnosis method had yet to be developed.Currently, various biomarkers are in development that can be used to evaluate diseases. These biomarkers can detect the presence of a disease and monitor its progress and the effectiveness of treatment.In a world-first, the researchers developed a biomarker that can be used to easily and inexpensively assess Parkinson's disease. It requires a mere approx. 30μ of serum from the patient.It is hoped that this biomarker can be used to develop diagnosis and treatment methods for Parkinson's, as well as to advance research into discovering the molecular mechanism behind this disease.Japan has the fastest-growing elderly population in the world and is consequently facing related issues such as the decline in elderly people's Quality of Life (QoL) and pressure on the caregiving sector.As people age, their risk of developing various diseases increases. In particular, neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease significantly impact the sufferer's QoL.Currently, there is no way of completely curing Parkinson's disease. Therefore, early detection is vital in order to stop its progression. In addition, it is predicted that even earlier detection will be important in the future as various pharmaceutical companies are currently working on developing therapeutic drugs for Parkinson's.In light of these circumstances, there is a pressing need for a simple screening method that puts little burden on the patient. In addition, early screening methods in particular should be easy to carry out and inexpensive.The drug metabolizing enzyme Cytochrome P450 not only metabolizes drugs but also serves as a catalyst for the oxidation of various substances. It is known that the expression of P450 inside the body changes with the onset of various diseases.This change in P450 expression is thought to affect the quantity and quality of metabolites in the patient's body that are related to P450. This research group previously came up with a 'P450 inhibition assay' to easily detect changes in the quality and quantity of P450-related metabolites brought on by the onset of disease. This time, they became the first in the world to successfully apply this method to Parkinson's disease diagnosis.In the developed assay, 12 different human P450s are each mixed with a serum sample and a fluorescent substrate to cause a reaction. There are differences in quantity and quality of P450-related metabolites in the sera from healthy individuals and patients.These serum metabolites inhibit the P450-mediated oxidation of the fluorescent substrate. By looking at the inhibition rate related to disease onset-mediated alterations in certain P450s, it is possible to discriminate sera samples between an individual with a specific disease and a healthy subject. P450 reacts with the fluorescent substrate to generate a fluorescent substance when the assay is performed on the sera from healthy individuals.However, the reaction is different when the assay is conducted on the sera from patients, and thus the obtained fluorescent values change. In this way, the 'P450 fluorescent inhibition assay' can be used to determine whether or not a disease is present by detecting these changes. It is a new liquid biopsy technique that didn't exist until now.The current study on Parkinson's disease utilized the 'P450 inhibition assay' independently developed by this research group. Specifically, they carried out the assay on Parkinson's disease model rats and on human patients with the disease (as well as patients with other neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases) to evaluate whether or not the assay could be used for Parkinson's disease diagnosis.The results revealed that healthy individuals and individuals with Parkinson's disease could be classified at an accuracy rate of 85~88% for both the model rat and human subjects.The results of this study have shown that the 'P450 inhibition assay' has the potential to be applied to the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease.This assay only requires mere 30μ of serum and is a comparatively inexpensive testing method. Therefore it is thought that it will benefit Parkinson's disease screening.Next, the researchers will conduct clinical performance evaluations on a larger scale to work towards the implementation of this testing method.Source: Eurekalert