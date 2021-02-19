New Bio-Defense Preparedness Plan Against COVID-19

Thanks to the incubator, Europe is "tackling parallel or subsequent series of pandemics deriving from the variants," said European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, adding that it is pooling resources to ensure solidarity across the EU and the world, the Xinhua news agency reported.The EU will spend 75 million euros ($90.3 million) on detecting, analyzing and assessing virus variants by supporting genomic sequencing in its member states, and a further 150 million euros on stepping up research and data exchange on variants, according to the Commission.Mechanisms have also been devised to improve clinical trials and ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccines.The actions, the Commission said, are in preparation for the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), which will be a permanent structure for risk modeling, global surveillance, technology transfers, supply chain risk mapping, flexible manufacturing, and vaccine and medicine research and development.Source: IANS