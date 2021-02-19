by Angela Mohan on  February 19, 2021 at 11:15 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Bio-Defense Preparedness Plan Against COVID-19
New project named HERA Incubator will help researchers, biotech companies, manufacturers and public authorities in the EU and globally to identify new COVID-19 causing variants, provide incentives to develop novel vaccines, speed up the approval process for these vaccines, and ensure the scaling up of manufacturing capacities, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The incubator will also serve as a blueprint for the EU's long-term preparedness for health emergencies, the European Commission said in a statement.

"New variants of the virus are emerging fast and we must adapt our response even faster," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.


Thanks to the incubator, Europe is "tackling parallel or subsequent series of pandemics deriving from the variants," said European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, adding that it is pooling resources to ensure solidarity across the EU and the world, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The EU will spend 75 million euros ($90.3 million) on detecting, analyzing and assessing virus variants by supporting genomic sequencing in its member states, and a further 150 million euros on stepping up research and data exchange on variants, according to the Commission.

Mechanisms have also been devised to improve clinical trials and ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

The actions, the Commission said, are in preparation for the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), which will be a permanent structure for risk modeling, global surveillance, technology transfers, supply chain risk mapping, flexible manufacturing, and vaccine and medicine research and development.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake