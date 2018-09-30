medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Bacterial Therapy Shows Early Promise in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 30, 2018 at 11:12 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In patients with treatment-refractory solid tumor malignancies the use of bacterial Clostridium novyi-NT spores as an injectable monotherapy had manageable toxicities and showed early clinical efficacy, revealed a phase I clinical trial presented at the Fourth CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference: Translating Science into Survival, held Sept. 30-Oct. 3.
New Bacterial Therapy Shows Early Promise in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors
New Bacterial Therapy Shows Early Promise in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors

"Even after a single injection of this bacterial therapy, we see biological and, in some patients, clinically meaningful activity," said Filip Janku, MD, PhD, associate professor at the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics (Phase I Clinical Trial Program), The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston. "This strategy is feasible, has manageable adverse effects, and could be clinically meaningful in patients with few therapeutic options."

While prior anticancer therapies have utilized bacteria, these treatments can cause infection and severe side effects, explained Janku. "By exploiting the inherent differences between healthy and cancerous tissue, C. novyi-NT represents a very precise anticancer therapeutic that can specifically attack a patient's cancer," Janku said.

Janku and colleagues evaluated the intratumoral injection of C. novyi-NT spores in an open-label, first-in-human study. Between November 2013 and April 2017, the researchers enrolled 24 patients with treatment-refractory solid tumors, with 15 patients having sarcoma, seven patients having diverse carcinoma, and two patients having melanoma.

Tumors were injected with a single dose of C. novyi-NT ranging from 10,000 to 3 million spores. Two patients treated with 3 million spores displayed dose-limiting toxicities of grade 4 sepsis and/or grade 4 gas gangrene; the maximum tolerated dose was therefore determined to be 1 million spores.

Of the 22 evaluable patients, 21 had stable disease as measured by RECIST for the injected lesion, with tumor shrinkage of greater than 10 percent observed in 23 percent of patients. When both injected and uninjected lesions were included, the stable disease rate was 86 percent. Janku noted that RECIST criteria may not accurately capture the results of this trial. "When we inject the tumor, the cells within it die and become necrotic while the remaining tissue becomes inflamed, making the lesion larger in size than the original tumor. Because of this, evaluation via RECIST does not accurately reflect the reduction in tumor burden in these patients."

Janku and colleagues also evaluated the germination of the bacterial spores through clinical and radiological methods. Of the 24 patients enrolled in the trial, tumors from 46 percent displayed spore germination and resultant tumor cell lysis.

"Despite the absence of clinical signs of germination in some patients, we saw improved tumor-specific immune responses through the increased secretion of T-cell cytokines and increased presence of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes in injected tumors," noted Janku. "From these preliminary results, it appears that C. novyi-NT is able to activate the immune response besides causing tumor destruction."

Because C. novyi-NT elicits an innate immune response, Janku believes that this therapy will be synergistic with checkpoint inhibition. The results from this study have led to the initiation of a phase I clinical trial investigating the combination of C. novyi-NT with pembrolizumab (Keytruda).

"We were extremely encouraged by the results of this trial, especially in patients with advanced sarcomas, where immunotherapy hasn't proven very efficacious," Janku said. "This bacteriolytic strategy has the potential to be clinically meaningful, especially in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, for patients with advanced solid tumors." Limitations of this study include a short follow-up time for some patients, as many entered into other clinical trials if they became available.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Phase 1 Clinical Trial Reveals Positive Data for BIND Theraputics' Drug for Solid Tumors

Phase 1 Clinical Trial Reveals Positive Data for BIND Theraputics' Drug for Solid Tumors

BIND Therapeutics revealed that phase 1 clinical data for BIND-014, the company's leading drug candidate, have been positive.

Separation of Oil and Vinegar in Salad Dressing May Lead to Prostate Cancer, Solid Tumors

Separation of Oil and Vinegar in Salad Dressing May Lead to Prostate Cancer, Solid Tumors

Oil and vinegar separation in salad dressing may contribute to prostate cancer and other solid tumors.

New Target for Immunotherapy for Solid Tumors Identified

New Target for Immunotherapy for Solid Tumors Identified

A novel target identified has the potential to be more effective, i.e reducing potassium channel activity restrain T cell movement within the tumor.

How Immunotherapies can be Modified to Tackle Solid Tumors

How Immunotherapies can be Modified to Tackle Solid Tumors

Immunotherapies have revolutionized cancer treatment, yet solid tumor cancers are often resistant to these approaches.

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic Healing 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Learn about dragon fruit health benefits along with the use of dragon fruit in face packs and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive