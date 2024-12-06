New Bacterial Target Identified for Potential Colon Cancer Vaccine

Two E. coli strains linked to higher rates of colorectal, bladder, and prostate cancers in industrialized countries.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cancer cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. #medindia #colorectalcancer #cancer’

Higher rates of certain cancers, such as colorectal, bladder, and prostate cancers, observed in countries like the UK, may be associated with two specific strains of bacteria. Developing treatments or vaccines targeting these bacteria could potentially lower the risk of these cancers ().Scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Helsinki, and their collaborators explored variations in colorectal, bladder, and prostate cancer rates and analyzed global data onstrains. Their focus was on two dominantstrains that produce a substance previously linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.Their paper, published in the, notes that these twostrains are found more commonly in industrialized countries where they cause high rates of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and bloodstream infections. These strains do not cause food poisoning.The researchers suggest that the higher rate of certain cancers in these countries could be linked, at least in part, to these two E.coli strains that produce a substance known as, but stress that further investigation is needed.The ability to produce colibactin is a rare feature of someand is mainly only found in two strains that have been estimated to be at least 300 hundred years old. Therefore, interventions that tackle these two strains, such as a vaccine or a probiotic, could prevent these bacterial strains from circulating and, in turn, reduce cancer risk.As thesestrains are also the leading causes of UTIs and bloodstream infections across industrialized countries, an intervention to eliminate them would also reduce the infection burden and antibiotic use.The bacterium,is commonly found in the human gut. Most strains ofare harmless; however, if the bacterium gets into the bloodstream due to a weakened immune system it can cause infections, ranging from mild to life-threatening.Researchers, including those from this team, have been using genomic surveillance to track the different strains ofacross different countries, including the UK, Norway, Pakistan and Bangladesh. This has allowed them to identify factors that cause certain strains to spread and highlight new possible ways to stop strains that cause disease.In 2020, research found that colibactin, a substance produced by certain bacteria including two strains ofcauses DNA breaks in human cells. The team also found evidence of damage from colibactin in tumor samples from colorectal cancer patients.Preliminary evidence suggests that colibactin-producing E.coli strains also play a role in the development of cancers of the urinary tract, such as bladder and prostate cancers, as this is a common site ofinfection.In this study, researchers compared cancer incidence rates with genomic surveillance data of. They found that the two strains ofthat produce colibactin are seen in industrialized countries which also have higher levels of bowel, bladder, and prostate cancers.Comparatively, in under-resourced countries, such as Bangladesh and Pakistan, the two colibactin-producing strains are much rarer, and incidences of bowel, bladder, and prostate cancers are also lower.The team hypothesizes that the geographical variation in cancer incidence is affected by varying levels of population exposure to these two strains of. Nonetheless, further large-scale investigation is needed, including wide-spread tumor sampling, to clarify the role of colibactin in cancer.Producing colibactin is energetically expensive forand requires a genetic adaptation that ensures the process is not too costly for the bacteria. This adaptation is difficult to acquire by horizontal gene transfer, which is the way bacteria share traits. Due to this, only two successfulstrains, out of the hundreds ofstrains circulating globally, have managed to establish a stable maintenance of the colibactin producing genes during the last centuries.Therefore, interventions that focus on eradicating these two strains, such as a vaccine, could be hugely effective. Another avenue could be developing therapeutic probiotic products that help displace these twostrains from the human gut, aiming to remove them from the population.Dr. Tommi Mäklin, first author of the study, from the University of Helsinki and the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “can be found around the world, in many different forms, and understanding how strains of this bacteria impact humans differently can give us a more complete picture of health and disease. Having access to global genomic data on which strains are found in an area can uncover new trends and possibilities, such as strains in industrialized countries potentially being linked to the risk of certain cancers. We also need to keep ensuring that countries and regions around the world are included in genomic surveillance research so that everyone benefits from new discoveries.”Dr. Trevor Lawley, senior author from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “Our guts contain many different types of bacteria, most of which are harmless, including some strains of. As not all bacterial strains can live in your gut at the same time, they have to compete for space and resources. In the future, it could be possible to develop therapeutic probiotics that help to displace unwanted bacterial strains, such as the ones that release colibactin. Understanding more about the interactions betweenand cancer risk highlights the impact our microbiome has on our health and is a crucial avenue to explore if we want to work with our bodies to help combat certain conditions.”Professor Jukka Corander, senior author from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, University of Oslo and the University of Helsinki, said: “We have been using large-scale genomics to trackstrains across multiple countries for the last 5 years, using data that goes back to the early 2000s. This has allowed us to start to see the possible connections between twostrains and cancer incidence rates. Science is not a stand-alone endeavour and by working together with cancer and microbiome experts, we are hopeful that in the future this work might lead to new ways to eradicate colibactin-producingstrains. Vaccines or other interventions that target thesestrains could offer huge public health benefits. Such as reducing the burden of infections and lessening the need for antibiotics to treat these, as well as reducing the risk of cancers that could be linked to the effects of colibactin exposure.”Source-Eurekalert