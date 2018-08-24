medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Avatar-Based Software Can Predict Your Energy Expenditure

by Iswarya on  August 24, 2018 at 12:14 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New software uses an avatar to predict peoples energy expenditure depending on their walking style, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
New Avatar-Based Software Can Predict Your Energy Expenditure
New Avatar-Based Software Can Predict Your Energy Expenditure

Humans instinctively adopt the gait that requires the least amount of energy given the walking conditions. Without realizing it, we are constantly tweaking our pace, stride length and foot lift.

But could we consciously play with these parameters to influence our energy expenditure?

Researchers at EPFL's Biorobotics Laboratory studied eight gait parameters to come up with a very sophisticated software program that uses an avatar to predict how much energy people use when they walk depending on their walking style. Salman Faraji, the co-lead author, devoted an entire section of his thesis to this topic.

The avatar - a torso equipped with two legs with feet can be freely configured. Users start by entering their height and weight and can then set the walking speed, the distance between their feet (stride length and stride width), and foot lift, along with the incline of both the torso and the ground. They can also add mass and simulate the effect of being pushed or pulled at different parts of the body. The number of calories burned and the energy consumption are displayed in real time whenever the parameters are modified.

Making custom exoskeletons

This pioneering software drew on a number of experiments appearing in recent literature, and it offers a huge number of potential applications especially in the medical realm.

"The software could be used to select the best design for an exoskeleton or a custom prosthetic, in order to reduce the user's effort. With a wearable exoskeleton, for example, we could optimize the location of the battery and actuators, or determine the ideal walking pattern for the user's preferred speed," says Amy Wu, the study's other co-lead author.

The software could even determine where a backpack should be worn in order to minimize energy expenditure. "If, on the other hand, your goal is to burn calories, the software could be used to find a series of movements with a high metabolic cost."

Designed for humanoid robots

The software was created in a robotics lab and was initially intended to study the mechanics of human gait for use in humanoid robots.

"The way humans walk is extremely complex. The level of control required is a huge challenge for humanoid robots, which often don't get it quite right," says Faraji. "We have a long way to go before we really understand all the parameters that go into human, animal and robot locomotion."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Artificial Intelligence Software Expedites Efficient Prediction of Breast Cancer Risk

Artificial Intelligence Software Expedites Efficient Prediction of Breast Cancer Risk

A new artificial intelligence software can scan mammograms and in a short time determine breast cancer risk and prevents false-positives and biopsies.

Software to Help Scientists Create Realistic Touch Sensation With Bionic Hands

Software to Help Scientists Create Realistic Touch Sensation With Bionic Hands

A computer model that simulates the response of nerves in the hand to any pattern of touch stimulation on the skin has been found by Neuroscientists from the University of Chicago

First-ever Software Tool to Detect Fibrosis

First-ever Software Tool to Detect Fibrosis

Regeneration Intelligence is a system that can detect hidden fibrotic molecular signatures based on a pathway network analysis.

New Software Developed to Eliminate Wireless Traffic

New Software Developed to Eliminate Wireless Traffic

The wireless space is getting crowded. Bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi signals, ZigBee sensor nodes and other electronics and protocols are increasingly clogging the airwaves.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive