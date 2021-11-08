by Dr Jayashree on  August 11, 2021 at 11:34 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Association Between Fetal Conditions and Future Health
A new epigenetic mechanism through which the conditions at conception may affect the health of an individual in later life is identified by a study at Tampere University.

The study published in journal Clinical Epigenetics shows that the family's occupational status, income level and maternal age at conception are linked to specific molecular changes in offspring up to adulthood.

"DNA methylation is an epigenetic mechanism that switches off gene expression. Gene expression regulates cell and tissue function. In this case, the chromosome inherited from the father is always unmethylated and expresses the nc886 gene in all humans," says Saara Marttila, postdoctoral researcher and first author of the paper.


The study shows that this early developmentally determined status of DNA methylation in the nc886 gene is stable from childhood to adulthood, throughout a 40-year follow-up.

People with both chromosomes unmethylated have twice the amount of nc886 RNA in their blood, and the study also found direct evidence of this at the level of RNA expression over 30 years of follow-up.

The number of individuals whose maternal chromosome is also unmethylated and expresses RNA appears to be lower in those born into families of highest socio-economic status and those whose mothers were between 21 and 30 years old.

They also found that people who also express the nc886 gene from their maternal chromosome are about 25 percent of the population, who have higher insulin and lower glucose levels in their adolescence, and men in this group also have higher cholesterol levels.

The study highlights the role of difference in the single gene expression of nc886 is present in all tissues throughout life and so the research group will further investigate the health effects of nc886 gene expression differences in the future.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Epigenetics
In the recent years 'epigenetics' represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.
READ MORE
Genetics of Depression: In Pursuit of Perfect Treatment
There is a complicated nexus between genes, environment and drug response. Studies in genetic variability would help to understand drug response in the mentally ill who are drug-resistant.
READ MORE
Progeria
'Paa' is a film in which Amitabh Bachchan, in a rare role reversal, plays son to Abhishek Bachchan, his real-life son!
READ MORE
AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our ‘Junk’ DNA
Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), a team of researchers has shown that mutations in 'junk' DNA can cause autism. Junk DNA mutations affect the expression of genes in the brain including those genes directly responsible for neurodevelopment and ...
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Health Insurance - India