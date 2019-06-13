medindia

New Assay from a drop of blood evaluates antimalarial Resistance

by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 13, 2019 at 7:11 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Whole blood assay simplifies the genetic analysis of malarial parasites by eliminating processing steps which provides fast access to vital information linked with resistance to antimalarials avoiding time, expense, and effort of having the sample sent to a central laboratory and allowing clinicians to quickly assess treatment options, according to a report in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, published by Elsevier.
New Assay from a drop of blood evaluates antimalarial Resistance
New Assay from a drop of blood evaluates antimalarial Resistance

Blood contains a wealth of genetic information, but currently must undergo significant processing to remove components that interfere with molecular analyses. Although an exciting prospect, gathering genetic information from a single drop of blood has proved elusive. This study, which analyzed a single mutation in a malaria parasite, provides the first steps to do just that: a drop of blood can be used directly, without any additional processing, to assess a range of genetic data.

Show Full Article

"Monitoring of antimalarial resistance is important to prevent its further spread, but the available options for assessing resistance are less than ideal for field settings. Although molecular detection is perhaps the most efficient method, it is also the most complex because it requires DNA extraction and PCR instrumentation," noted co-lead investigator Mindy Leelawong, PhD, Research Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA. "Our strategy eliminates the most time- and labor-intensive step: DNA extraction. By creating a procedure that overcomes the obstacles presented by blood, we have developed a simple method to quickly identify mutations associated with drug resistance. As a consequence, higher throughput testing and more rapid sample-to-result turnaround will be possible."

"To mitigate the inhibition by blood components, we redesigned the molecular tools used for DNA analysis. We utilized reporter dyes that are more optically compatible with blood, which were combined with a specific type of DNA subunit to accurately pinpoint mutations. The end result is an assay in which blood is directly added to a reaction tube to detect mutations associated with antimalarial drug resistance," explained co-lead investigator Frederick R. Haselton, PhD, of the Departments of Biomedical Engineering and Chemistry at Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Leelawong and Dr. Haselton, along with co-lead investigator David W. Wright, PhD, of the Department of Chemistry at Vanderbilt, anticipate that the technique can be modified for assessing resistance to artemisinin, the current first-line therapy for malarial infection, or future drugs as they become available. The technique may also become a platform for evaluating other molecular targets found in blood.

The technology detailed in this study offers a potential platform to manage the spread of drug resistance on the ground. According to Dr. Wright, "These drug-resistant parasites must not spread; we know from previous generations of drugs that the consequences can be catastrophic. To prevent further spread, the geographic location of drug-resistant parasites must be known."

Malaria is a serious, sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito that feeds on humans and infects red blood cells. People who contract malaria typically become very sick with high fevers, shaking chills, and flu-like illness. According to the World Malaria Report 2018, there were 219 million cases of malaria globally in 2017 resulting in 435,000 malaria deaths. Although antimalarial drugs are often effective, outcomes are worse for those who are drug resistant.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Thalassemia Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes

World Blood Donor Day - Safe Blood for all

Gastroparesis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive