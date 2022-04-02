About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Artificial Tooth Structure Shows Its Strength

by Dr Jayashree on February 4, 2022 at 10:32 PM
Font : A-A+

New Artificial Tooth Structure Shows Its Strength

A model similar to the outer structure of the tooth is developed by researchers, according to a study published in the journal Science.

Enamel is the thin outer layer of teeth, which is the hardest biological material in the human body. It is renowned for its high stiffness, hardness, viscoelasticity, strength, and toughness and exhibits exceptional damage resistance, despite being only several millimeters thick.

Advertisement


Tooth enamel's unusual combination of properties is a product of its hierarchical architecture, a complex structure made up of mostly hydroxyapatite nanowires interconnected by an amorphous intergranular phase (AIP) consisting of magnesium-substituted amorphous calcium phosphate.

However, accurately replicating this type of hierarchical organization in a scalable abiotic composite has remained a challenge.

To overcome this, researchers present an engineered enamel that contains the essential hierarchical structure at multiple scales.
Advertisement

The artificial tooth enamel (ATE) was produced using AIP-coated hydroxyapatite nanowires, which were aligned using dual-directional freezing in the presence of polyvinyl alcohol. This allowed the engineered structures to have an atomic, nanoscale, and microscale organization like natural enamel.

In a series of tests, researchers demonstrated that the ATE nanocomposite simultaneously exhibited high stiffness, hardness, strength, viscoelasticity, and toughness, exceeding both the properties of enamel and previously manufactured materials.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Study Shows How Omicron Escapes from Antibodies
How to Reduce the Likelihood of Delivering a Premature Baby... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Red Wine Holds
Red Wine Holds "Played Protective Effects" against COVID-19
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Loose Teeth Tooth Decay Dental Check-Up Root Canal Treatment Quiz on Dental Care 

Recommended Reading
Tooth Decay
Tooth Decay
Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection .....
Dental Sealants
Dental Sealants
Dental sealants are considered as the quickest, safest and pain-free method to prevent cavities. ......
Tooth Whitening
Tooth Whitening
Tooth whitening is a common cosmetic procedure that lightens tooth color and removes stains from ......
Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia
Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia
Dementia and Oral Health: The affinity between the number of teeth missing and the diminishing ......
Dental Check-Up
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and ...
Loose Teeth
Loose Teeth
Looseness of teeth is caused by a disease of the periodontium and includes the tissues surrounding t...
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)