About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New Artificial Intelligence Tool Leads the Fight Against Skin Cancer

by Karishma Abhishek on Oct 19 2024 11:59 PM

New Artificial Intelligence Tool Leads the Fight Against Skin Cancer
Artificial intelligence tool for detecting skin cancer, which has outperformed existing methods in identifying suspicious lesions has been developed by scientists in the East of England (1 Trusted Source
Leveraging AI and patient metadata to develop a novel risk score for skin cancer detection

Go to source).
This advancement offers a more efficient approach to skin cancer diagnosis and could revolutionize early detection.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University, Check4Cancer, University of Essex, and Addenbrooke’s Hospital worked on the AI model which was trained on data from 53,601 skin lesions from 25,105 patients.

In this study, researchers used machine learning and combination theory to distill 22 clinical features down to the seven most important that predict if a skin lesion might be suspicious or not. These features include: whether the lesion has recently changed size, color, or shape; whether the lesion was pink or inflamed; and hair color at age 15.

AI Breakthrough Outperforms Current Skin Cancer Detection Methods

Researchers applied proportional weighting to these seven features to create the new C4C Risk Score which has an accuracy of 69%. In the study, it significantly outperformed existing methods such as 7PCL (62%) and Williams score (60%).

Artificial Intelligence Closes the Gap in Cardiovascular Risk Detection
Artificial Intelligence Closes the Gap in Cardiovascular Risk Detection
A global research team uses AI to analyze retinal images to improve early detection of cardiovascular risks.
Some of the new risk factors they discovered, such as lesion age, pinkness, and hair color, were important for all types of skin cancer but were not included in the older methods, which only focused on melanoma, a specific type of skin cancer.

Professor Gordon Wishart, Visiting Professor of Cancer Surgery at Anglia Ruskin University and Chief Medical Officer at Check4Cancer, said: “This study shows the importance of using clinical data in skin lesion classification, which should help to improve the detection of skin cancer.

Advertisement
Use of Artificial Intelligence in Public Health: Innovation or Stagnation?
Use of Artificial Intelligence in Public Health: Innovation or Stagnation?
Artificial intelligence (AI) in modern medicine: Transforming healthcare with AI leads to soaring effectiveness and life-changing outcomes.
“Our new AI model, which combines the C4C risk score with skin lesion images, could lead to a reduction in the need for patient referrals for biopsies, shorter waiting times for skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, and improved outcomes for patients.”

Consultant Plastic Surgeon Per Hall, who recently retired from Addenbrooke’s, said: “The added value that this paper brings is the ability to help identify patients whose skin lesions are suspicious enough to justify onward referral for face-to-face analysis.

Advertisement
Artificial Intelligence in Oral Cancer - Project Led by Biocon Group and IISc
Artificial Intelligence in Oral Cancer - Project Led by Biocon Group and IISc
The use of Artificial Intelligence in Oral Cancer was presented in a conference conducted by the Biocon Foundation with IISc, for World Head and Neck Cancer Day.
“Emphasis in the past has been on pigmented lesions and melanoma but other things grow on the skin that need sorting out such as basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas.

“The NHS is deluged with referrals for skin lesion analysis – the vast majority are innocent. This work is geared towards sifting out lesions that are potentially serious and identifying those patients whose skin is more prone to developing cancers so they can be seen quickly.”

Reference:
  1. Leveraging AI and patient metadata to develop a novel risk score for skin cancer detection - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-71244-2)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement