New Artificial Intelligence Simplifies Complex Immune System

The researchers at Finland's Aalto University and the University of Helsinki have declared a new AI design to read the perception of immune system working



the new system helps to develop vaccines.to overlook the individual's past record of pathogen, human immune system is the accurate evidence.researchers were able to apply the new AI model to coronvirus SARS -Cov-2 detection

‘New AI design elaborates the complex role of human immune system in disease and help in the development of new vaccines’





As delineating these T cells by laboratory techniques are tiresome, they have created new flexible AI design to delineate the specific T cells and to know about the progression of disease.



using the AI model scientists studied which Tcells recognize common viruses, whichcause influenza and hepatitis.The tool was used to analyse T cells role in recognising hepatitis viruses which had lost their killing ability after thr progression of hepatitis to hepatic cell cancer.



In addition to COVID-19 infection, we have investigated the role of the defense system in the development of various autoimmune disorders and explained why some cancer patients benefit from new drugs and some do not," added M.D. Jani Huuhtanen, a Ph.D. student at the University of Helsinki , about the team's upcoming work with a new model.



The immune system can be roughly divided into two parts: B cells, which are responsible for producing antibodies against pathogens, and T cells, which are responsible for destroying their targets.