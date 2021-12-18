New Approach to Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment

Advertisement

A new study focused on predicting the response to methotrexate, one of the most commonly rheumatoid arthritis medications.Applying patient data that included genomic, clinical, and demographic information, researchers used AI to determine an initial response to methotrexate in patients with early-stage rheumatoid arthritis.Data used in the study came from a collaboration between Mayo Clinic and the Pharmacogenetics of Methotrexate in Rheumatoid Arthritis (PAMERA) consortium, that led to early genome-wide association studies.More research is needed to understand how these findings can be used in practice. The study, which is part of a series looking at the roles of AI and pharmacogenomics in treating rheumatoid arthritis, was performed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine.Source: Medindia