New Approach to Prevent Prenatal Infections

by Colleen Fleiss on February 22, 2022 at 1:33 AM
New Approach to Prevent Prenatal Infections

In women, prenatal infections are common. Prenatal infections prevention is vital for both the infant's and the mother's health.

Here are some more pointers to keep in mind:

Hand washing: After using the restroom, before handling food, blowing your nose, touching your pet, or touching any dirty object washing hands can all help to keep germs at bay.

Personal items: Avoid sharing personal items with anyone.

Clean your fingernails: To avoid infection, remember to clean your fingernails, between your fingers, and around your wrists.
Influenza (flu) vaccine: Women who are pregnant should get the influenza (flu) vaccine. Vaccines will protect the mother from contracting a vaccine-preventable disease and will reduce the risk of exposure to the baby. Some vaccines cannot be given directly prior to or during pregnancy, consult with your doctor about vaccines.

Get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs): It's essential to understand if you have an STI when you're pregnant, as it can take a toll on you and the baby. If you do test positive for an STI, speak to your doctor about what you can do to safeguard yourself and the baby. Some STIs are treatable while you're pregnant.

Take vitamins prescribed by the doctor: You will have to do so as per the instructions of the expert. Stay in touch with the doctor if you have any doubts or queries.

Avoid Unpasteurized (Raw) Milk and Foods: You should avoid unpasteurized milk and foods because they are high in bacteria.

Go for check-ups and follow-ups: You will have to schedule regular appointments and also go for follow-ups. Doing so can help you stay informed regarding your health.

Source: IANS
