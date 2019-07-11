medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

New Approach to Combat Air Pollution With Nature

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 7, 2019 at 12:52 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists have explored a new, pared-down approach using nature to restore ecological balance. Air pollution is composed of particles and gases that can have negative impacts on both the environment and human health. They report their findings in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology.
New Approach to Combat Air Pollution With Nature
New Approach to Combat Air Pollution With Nature

In the decades since the Clean Air Act of 1970, air quality across the U.S. has improved dramatically. Technology to control and remove pollutants can be costly and often requires a great deal of energy. As an alternative, researchers are looking to nature-based solutions (NBS), a form of sustainable infrastructure that uses natural, rather than manufactured, elements.

Show Full Article


NBS are adaptable, cost-effective and can support native wildlife, making it a truly "green" solution in combatting pollution and climate change. To better understand the feasibility of NBS to reduce pollution, Bhavik Bakshi and colleagues wanted to perform a data-driven analysis.

The researchers used publicly available data and calculated factors, such as current vegetation cover, county-level emissions from air pollutants and land area available for restoration, to determine the potential benefits of NBS across the U.S. Next, they calculated the financial aspect of implementing NBS to mitigate various air pollutants.

The team found that in 75% of counties analyzed, it was more economical to use nature-based solutions for mitigating emissions than to implement technological interventions. Counties that were not strong candidates for NBS either did not have enough available land, or the cost of technological methods was less than that of restoration.

Overall, the researchers found that both urban and rural populations could benefit from NBS, though many environmental factors should be considered before putting the approach into practice.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Link Between Prenatal Air Pollution and Infants' Reduced Heart Rate Response to Stress Identified

A mother's exposure to particulate air pollution during pregnancy was linked to infants' decreased heart rate response to stress, said study.

Air Pollution Resurfaces Again in Delhi City

Delhi is the most polluted city on Earth, says the WHO (World Health Organisation) and reports say that it has been experiencing high air pollution levels since the past few days.

Hair Loss: Air Pollution can Damage Your Hair

Can air pollution cause hair loss? Yes, exposure to polluted air can damage your hair and cause baldness, reveals a new study.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

PollutionAir PollutionBreathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney FailureNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Types of Physiotherapy

Filariasis

Skin Tuberculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive