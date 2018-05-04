medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Approach for Developing Vaccines to Prevent Flu

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 5, 2018 at 6:50 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has discovered a new aspect of the flu virus and how it interacts with antibodies in the lungs. The new findings could lead to a new approach for developing vaccines to prevent the flu, as well as novel treatments for people who are already infected. The study from the Scripps Research Institute is published in the journal Cell Reports.
New Approach for Developing Vaccines to Prevent Flu
New Approach for Developing Vaccines to Prevent Flu

This year's flu vaccine has been less effective in protecting people from the most common strain of the virus, compared with recent years. And once people become infected with the flu, there are few good ways to treat it.

"This was a completely unexpected and unforeseen finding," says Lars Hangartner, PhD, an associate professor of immunology in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research and the study's senior author. "We found that antibodies called IgAs, which are commonly found on mucosal surfaces, can actually protect us from infections in two different ways."

Flu vaccines work by presenting viral molecules, called antigens, to the immune system. These antigens act as mugshots, teaching the immune system to recognize and produce antibodies against the virus, should it see them again.

Flu vaccines today stimulate mostly other antibodies than IgA, but based on the new findings, the investigators say this may not be the best approach. The scientists studied different kinds of antibodies in cell cultures to find out which ones were most potent against the flu virus. They found that a subtype called IgA1 was the most effective. Further research revealed that one part of the IgA1 in particular made it so effective--a certain kind of tail on the end of the molecule that can directly inhibit the flu and other viruses.

Working with collaborators at the University of Zurich, the researchers found this tail blocks the part of the virus that allows it to attach to the cells it wants to infect. This suggests that the IgA antibody works through two different types of immune activity: acquired immunity, which is traditionally associated with antibodies that specifically recognize pathogens, and innate immunity, which is more of a nonspecific, broad-ranging attack.

IgAs are notoriously hard to work with, so Hangartner says future research will focus on developing antibodies that are easier to produce and can be tested in mice.

Hangartner says these findings could be translated into effective treatments for people who have already been infected or who are in close contact with potentially lethal flu strains. He adds that because these antibodies are so potent, only a small amount of material would be needed to provide protection. This means that a future treatment could be offered to more people, and potentially at a lower cost.

"We think if we could graft this tail onto a more manageable antibody molecule, it would be much easier to handle," adds Hangartner. "It would combine the best of both worlds and give us a molecule that's more effective and hardy, and that ultimately may be useful in the clinic."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

New Insights into Flu Vaccine

New Insights into Flu Vaccine

Past history with the flu vaccine shapes the vaccine's response, revealed new study.

Boosting Immune Proteins To Develop Flu Vaccine

Boosting Immune Proteins To Develop Flu Vaccine

The technique can help devise vaccines that can offer broader, more effective protection against flu.

Flu Vaccine Lowers Hospitalization by 60% in Children

Flu Vaccine Lowers Hospitalization by 60% in Children

Study reports on the protective effect of the flu vaccine that protects kids against serious complications from influenza infections.

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2009 ‘swine flu’ outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A influenza virus.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Swine Flu Vaccination for Children 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to ...

 Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...