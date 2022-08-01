New App Tracks Blood Pressure Through Smartphone Camera

Binah.ai, the health platform, has added blood pressure (BP) monitoring to the suite of health tools available on its app, said sources.
According to The Verge, the company said it could calculate blood pressure using only video of someone's face through a smartphone or laptop camera.
However, experts said they need to see significantly more data from the company before they would trust the feature.
"We designed this to replace home cuff devices," David Maman, CEO, and Co-founder of Binah.ai, was quoted as saying.
To monitor blood pressure, the tool analyses the light reflected off of the face to calculate changes in blood flow using a technique called photoplethysmography (PPG).
Using it for blood pressure, though, is more challenging. Researchers are making progress toward that goal, but experts said there is still not enough data to show people can rely on this technique clinically.
Source: IANS