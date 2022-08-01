About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
New App Tracks Blood Pressure Through Smartphone Camera

by Colleen Fleiss on January 8, 2022 at 10:56 PM
Binah.ai, the health platform, has added blood pressure (BP) monitoring to the suite of health tools available on its app, said sources.

According to The Verge, the company said it could calculate blood pressure using only video of someone's face through a smartphone or laptop camera.

However, experts said they need to see significantly more data from the company before they would trust the feature.

Tracking blood pressure without the usual cuff is a longstanding goal for cardiologists and tech companies, the report said.

"We designed this to replace home cuff devices," David Maman, CEO, and Co-founder of Binah.ai, was quoted as saying.
To monitor blood pressure, the tool analyses the light reflected off of the face to calculate changes in blood flow using a technique called photoplethysmography (PPG).

Using it for blood pressure, though, is more challenging. Researchers are making progress toward that goal, but experts said there is still not enough data to show people can rely on this technique clinically.

Source: IANS
