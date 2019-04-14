medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New App Predicts Hernia Risk Following Abdominal Surgery

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 14, 2019 at 9:19 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new app developed by scientists helps predicts the likelihood of developing an incisional hernia following abdominal surgery.
New App Predicts Hernia Risk Following Abdominal Surgery
New App Predicts Hernia Risk Following Abdominal Surgery

Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania developed the app utilizing electronic health records (EHR) to identify the most common risk factors for patients, as well as which surgeries most commonly result in incisional hernias across multiple specialties. They validated the app based on data from almost 30,000 patients. John P. Fischer, MD, MPH, FACS, an assistant professor of Plastic Surgery, will present the app and its development today at the 139th American Surgical Association Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas.

Incisional hernias occur after abdominal surgery at the site of the surgical wound when the contents of the abdomen can push through the muscle. They look and feel like a bulge under the skin at the site of the scar tissue, and they weaken the muscle, can be painful for patients, and usually enlarge and become more symptomatic over time. Further, many patients who develop these hernias end up needing an additional surgery to correct them, opening the door to further risk of complications and potentially leaving people caught in a cycle. Research from Fischer's group shows that care related to incisional hernias costs the United States health care system about $7.3 billion each year due to the number of these cases and the quality of life issues they cause.

"Our tool presents the risk for each case at the point of care, giving surgeons and patients the chance to consider this outcome ahead of time and incorporate data into the decision-making process," Fischer said.

Fischer and his team analyzed the EHRs of 29,739 patients undergoing intra-abdominal, urologic, or gynecologic surgery at Penn between January 2005 and June 2016. They found more than 1,100 of these patients (3.8 percent) ended up requiring a second surgery following the primary operation to repair the incisional hernias. Colorectal surgeries were the most common specialty associated with incision hernias (7.7 percent of cases), followed by vascular (5.2 percent), bariatric (4.8 percent), and transplant (4.5 percent).

The most common was a history of abdominal surgery, which increased the likelihood in 87.5 percent of cases. That was followed by a history of smoking and a recent infection (75 percent for both). Obesity was also a significant risk, though it was weighted less than other factors. The app combines all of this data to generate a real-time risk score for each patient, and the model has proven to be remarkably strong. Reliability is a measure for which 0.5 is a coin flip and a 1.0 is a certainty. This model scores as high as .89.

The ability to predict risk is one of several initiatives Fischer's team is working on to better tackle the impact of incisional hernias. Others include understanding patient expectations going into abdominal surgeries, as well as patient reported outcomes afterward. Fischer's team previously developed a tool to assess these factors, and he says combining them with the ability to predict risk gives surgeons a multi-pronged approach to addressing the issues related to incisional hernia care.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Child-Hernia, Hydrocele

A small hole or passage has developed in the muscle in the baby''s groin. Some of the intestine is poking out through this.

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Congenital diaphragmatic hernia can be detected before birth with prenatal ultrasound scan. The presence of a hole in the diaphragm results in breathing difficulties due to incomplete growth of lungs.

Age-related Increase in Estrogen Linked to Hernia

Increased estrogen level in mouse model weakens abdominal wall to cause hernia, stated new research.

In Elderly Men, Hormones are Behind Hernias of the Groin

As men age, their estrogen levels increase and their testosterone levels drop.

Abdominal Distension

Abdominal distension refers to the swelling of the abdomen. The distension is caused by either air (gas) or fluid collection.

Abdominal Mass - Symptom Evaluation

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the stomach, abdominal tumor, aortic aneurysm and other causes. Abdominal mass treatment depends on the causative factor.

Hydrocele

Hydrocele is a collection of fluid around the testicle and usually causes no symptoms

More News on:

Hydrocele Incisional Hernias Hernia Child-Hernia, Hydrocele Abdominal Distension Umbilical Hernia - Surgical Procedure Inguinal Hernia Surgery Abdominal Mass - Symptom Evaluation 

What's New on Medindia

Top Eight Foods to Eat to Induce Labor Naturally

People with More Muscle Power Tend to Live Longer

Global Kidney Health Atlas: Disease Burden and Access to Kidney Care On the Rise
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive