New App can Alert Parents if Their Kids Have Seizure

Font : A- A+



New mobile application developed sends alert to parents if their kid is having a seizure, so they no longer have to hover over their kid.



Roberto D'Angelo, a Microsoft employee, and his colleagues have developed an application that alerts parents if their kids are having a seizure.

New App can Alert Parents if Their Kids Have Seizure



Their project, MirrorHR Epilepsy Research Kit for Kids, was named for this year's grand prize at the company's annual global hackathon, produced by The Garage.



‘Novel mobile app brings peace of mind and sleep to parents whose kids suffer from seizures as the unique app can alert parents if their kids are having a seizure. ’

Read More.. Show Full Article





Mario's parents are using the new system -- a mobile app connected to a wearable device that sends alerts when anomalous activity might indicate a seizure -- so they no longer have to monitor their son.



It helps allay the biggest fear that a seizure could lead to a sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDE).



For the findings, the research team worked together over about three months to develop the end-to-end, scalable proof of concept that is currently being tested by Mario.



If a seizure is about to happen, parents can catch it at the onset and take immediate actions, such as preventing falls or other trauma and making sure the child does not swallow vomit.



It means there is less likelihood the parents will have to rush to the emergency room or miss the seizure entirely.



The biometric data and daily video logs are stored in a Microsoft Azure-powered FHIR Server.



Machine learning and data visualization techniques are applied to this information to offer parents and doctors easy-to-read visuals and insights using Power business intelligence (BI) tools.



Source: IANS The Garage is a Microsoft program that encourages employees to work on projects they are passionate about. D'Angelo used MirrorHR on his 8-year-old son, Mario, who has suffered potentially life-threatening seizures since he was 3.Mario's parents are using the new system -- a mobile app connected to a wearable device that sends alerts when anomalous activity might indicate a seizure -- so they no longer have to monitor their son.It helps allay the biggest fear that a seizure could lead to a sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDE).For the findings, the research team worked together over about three months to develop the end-to-end, scalable proof of concept that is currently being tested by Mario.If a seizure is about to happen, parents can catch it at the onset and take immediate actions, such as preventing falls or other trauma and making sure the child does not swallow vomit.It means there is less likelihood the parents will have to rush to the emergency room or miss the seizure entirely.The biometric data and daily video logs are stored in a Microsoft Azure-powered FHIR Server.Machine learning and data visualization techniques are applied to this information to offer parents and doctors easy-to-read visuals and insights using Power business intelligence (BI) tools.Source: IANS Their project, MirrorHR Epilepsy Research Kit for Kids, was named for this year's grand prize at the company's annual global hackathon, produced by The Garage.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on:

by Iswarya on September 17, 2019 at 10:57 AM Medical Gadgets