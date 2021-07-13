New Antisperm Antibody-based Contraceptive Developed

Unplanned pregnancies are associated with an increased risk of health complications for women due to unsafe abortions, inadequate birth spacing, along with social and economic problems.



To solve this issue, researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine joined hands with ZabBio, a California-based company dedicated to developing monoclonal antibody-based pharmaceuticals to design a novel contraceptive product called "Human Contraception Antibody" (HCA).

‘The sperm cells from healthy volunteers became immobilized within 15 seconds when it came to contact with the novel contraceptive product.’

Making use of Antisperm antibodies



The new contraceptive product is based on 'Antisperm antibodies.' These antibodies are not common but are present in the ejaculates, cervical mucus, follicular fluids, and blood sera of some individuals. They can affect the activity of sperm cells and kill them.



The team made use of one such antisperm antibody derived from an infertile woman. All they did was some DNAmanipulations by mixing up some DNA sequences from this antibody with the DNA sequences of a normal human antibody with the help of a bacteria called Agrobacterium. Then they infected the Nicotiana benthamiana plant, a close relative of tobacco, to get the "Human Contraception Antibody" (HCA).



What's so special about this product?



The team finally tested the efficacy of their product with the help of sperm cells received from normal, healthy volunteers. To their great surprise, the sperm cells became immobilized within 15 seconds when it came to contact with the product. They also tested the safety of the product using vaginal tissue models.



"HCA could be used by women who do not use currently available contraception methods and may have a significant impact on global health," added Dr. Anderson.



The product is currently being tested in a Phase I study. The team also believes that making further combinations of this product with anti-HIV and anti-HSV antibodies could be very helpful to prevent unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases at the same time.



"HCA appears to be suitable for contraceptive use and could be administered vaginally in a dissolvable film for a woman-controlled, on-demand method birth control method," said Dr.Deborah Anderson, senior author of the study.