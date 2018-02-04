medindia
New Anticancer Drug - Larotrectinib Shows 93 Percent Success Rate

by Rishika Gupta on  April 2, 2018 at 3:46 PM
Larotrectinib could be the first drug that targets a fused gene which is found in a lot of cancers, finds a new study. This drug has earned the FDA breakthrough therapy designation for being 93 percent effective in pediatric patients.
The findings of this study are published in the Lancet Oncology journal.

Most cancer drugs are targeted to specific organs or locations in the body. Larotrectinib is the first cancer drug to receive FDA breakthrough therapy designation for patients with a specific fusion of two genes in the cancer cell, no matter what cancer type.

"In some cancers, a part of the TRK gene has become attached to another gene, which is called a fusion. When this occurs, it leads to the TRK gene being turned on when it's not supposed to be, and that causes the cells to grow uncontrollably. What's unique about the drug is it is very selective; it only blocks TRK receptors," said lead author Dr. Ted Laetsch, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and with the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.

