New Antibody Treatment for Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

Treatment for major cause of recurrent pregnancy loss
He decided to test whether that existing treatment could also work for women with this newly identified antibody. About 20% of women who have recurrent pregnancy loss test positive for an antibody that attacks their bodies.
Treatment Improves Live Birth Rates and Lowers ComplicationsA research team from Kobe University has found a treatment that significantly improves the chances for these women without pregnancy complications.
Tanimura enlisted the help of obstetricians across five hospitals in Japan and for two years analyzed the blood of consenting women suffering from recurrent pregnancy loss for the antibodies. If any of these women got pregnant during this time frame, their doctors would offer treatment options also containing those drugs that are effective against the chemically similar condition, specifically, low-dose aspirin or a drug called “heparin.”
The research team then observed how many of the women who included these drugs in their treatment had full-term live births or pregnancy complications and compared that to the pregnancy outcomes in women who did not take either of the two drugs.
Aspirin and Heparin Increase Live Birth Rates for Antibody-Positive WomenThe Kobe University researchers now published their results in the journal Frontiers in Immunology. They report that women who received the treatment were much more likely to have live births (87% did) compared to the ones without treatment (of which only 50% had live births). In addition, amongst the live births, the treatment reduced the likelihood of complications from 50% to 6%.
“The sample size was rather small (39 women received the treatment and 8 did not), but the results still clearly show that a treatment with low-dose aspirin or heparin is very effective in preventing pregnancy loss or complications also in women who have these newly discovered self-targeting antibodies,” summarizes Tanimura.
