medindia

New Antibiotic to Fight Drug-resistant Bacteria is in Sight

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 22, 2019 at 8:23 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel peptide that combats gram negative bacteria at a previously unknown site of action was discovered by an international team of researchers with the participation of scientists from Justus Liebig University Giessen (JLU).
New Antibiotic to Fight Drug-resistant Bacteria is in Sight
New Antibiotic to Fight Drug-resistant Bacteria is in Sight

More and more bacterial pathogens of infectious diseases become resistant to customary antibiotics. Typical hospital germs such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae have become resistant to the most - and in some cases even all - currently available antibiotics. Their additional external membrane makes these bacteria difficult to attack.

Show Full Article


It protects the bacteria particularly well by preventing many substances from getting into the cell interior. Especially for the treatment of diseases caused by these so-called gram negative bacteria, there is a lack of new active substances.

"Since the 1960s scientists have not succeeded in developing a new class of antibiotics effective against gram negative bacteria, but this could now be possible with the help of this peptide," said Prof. Till Schäberle from the Institute of Insect Biotechnology at JLU and project leader at the DZIF.

His research group is involved in the discovery. The researchers use a screening, a classical approach from the natural product research. Thereby the team of Prof. Kim Lewis, Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts (USA), tested extracts of bacterial symbionts of insect-pathogenic nematodes to verify the activity against E. coli. Thus, the researchers were able to isolate a peptide that they have called Darobactin.

Darobactin consists of seven amino acids and shows structural characteristics. Several amino acids are linked via unusual ring closures. The substance shows no cell toxicity - a prerequisite for the use as an antibiotic.

"We have already been able to gain insights about how the bacteria synthesize this molecule," said Prof. Schäberle. "Currently we are working in the field of natural product research at the Institute of Insect Biotechnology of the JLU to increase the production of this substance and to generate analogues."

The researchers also determined the site of action of Darobactin. They found that Darobactin binds to the BamA protein, located in the external membrane of gram negative bacteria. As a result, the establishment of a functional external membrane is disrupted and the bacteria die off.

"It is particularly interesting to note that this previously unknown weak point is located on the outside of the bacteria where substances can easily reach it," explains Prof. Schäberle.

Darobactin exhibited an excellent effect in the case of infections with both wild-type, as well as antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae strains.

Thus, Darobactin presents a very promising lead substance for the development of a new antibiotic. The urgency of this matter is also emphasised by the fact that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has attributed the necessity of research and development against resistant pathogens the highest priority for human health.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

More News on:

ShigellosisMRSA - The Super BugDrug Resistance - Antibiotic ResistanceFood Safety for HealthAntibioticsEye InfectionsNatural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial InfectionsVancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)Boils - Treatment by DrugsMultiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Toddler Constipation

World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us

Low Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive