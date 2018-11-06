New Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Isolated from a Patient in the US

Font : A- A+



A new and a more virulent strain of Klebsiella pneumoniae (K pneumoniae) has been isolated from a patient in the US. This strain is said to be resistant to some of the top class antibiotics.



The previously reported hypervirulent forms were largely antibiotic susceptible.

New Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Isolated from a Patient in the US



Carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae -- part of the carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) superbug family -- is considered an urgent (among top 3) threat by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



‘The threat is so evident that it has been declared as a top priority by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to deal with Carbapenem-resistant K. Pneumoniae. This Carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae is a part of the carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) superbug family.’ "The problem of antibiotic resistance is becoming increasingly alarming. The combination of increased virulence and multidrug resistance makes the situation worse," said David Weiss, Director at the Emory University in Georgia, US.



The results, presented at the annual meeting of ASM Microbe 2018 in Georgia, revealed the K. pneumoniae isolate was heteroresistant to the last resort antibiotic colistin. This means that a small subpopulation of cells showed resistance.



Heteroresistance is more difficult to detect with standard antibiotic susceptibility tests in clinical microbiology labs, and this isolate was classified as susceptible to colistin by standard methods.



This discrepancy is particularly important, as researchers have shown that such undetected colistin heteroresistance can cause antibiotic treatment failure in mice.



The researchers are urging more monitoring for this form of bacteria, which have the potential for increased virulence and may be especially worrisome in healthcare settings.



For the study, the team examined 265 isolates of carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae using a simple "string test."



"The string test is very low-tech. You take a loop, touch it to the bacterial colony, and pull back. The hypermucoviscous one looks like a string of cheese being pulled from a pizza," said Jessie Wozniak, a graduate student at the varsity.



According to Wozniak, the isolate was approximately ten times more virulent in mice than other isolates of the same sequence type.



Further, whole-genome sequencing discovered that the isolate carried several antibiotic resistance genes, along with a new arrangement of virulence genes, but not the same set seen in similar K. pneumoniae isolates from Asian countries, she said.



Source: IANS Advertisement Carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae -- part of the carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) superbug family -- is considered an urgent (among top 3) threat by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."The problem of antibiotic resistance is becoming increasingly alarming. The combination of increased virulence and multidrug resistance makes the situation worse," said David Weiss, Director at the Emory University in Georgia, US.The results, presented at the annual meeting of ASM Microbe 2018 in Georgia, revealed the K. pneumoniae isolate was heteroresistant to the last resort antibiotic colistin. This means that a small subpopulation of cells showed resistance.Heteroresistance is more difficult to detect with standard antibiotic susceptibility tests in clinical microbiology labs, and this isolate was classified as susceptible to colistin by standard methods.This discrepancy is particularly important, as researchers have shown that such undetected colistin heteroresistance can cause antibiotic treatment failure in mice.The researchers are urging more monitoring for this form of bacteria, which have the potential for increased virulence and may be especially worrisome in healthcare settings.For the study, the team examined 265 isolates of carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae using a simple "string test.""The string test is very low-tech. You take a loop, touch it to the bacterial colony, and pull back. The hypermucoviscous one looks like a string of cheese being pulled from a pizza," said Jessie Wozniak, a graduate student at the varsity.According to Wozniak, the isolate was approximately ten times more virulent in mice than other isolates of the same sequence type.Further, whole-genome sequencing discovered that the isolate carried several antibiotic resistance genes, along with a new arrangement of virulence genes, but not the same set seen in similar K. pneumoniae isolates from Asian countries, she said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: