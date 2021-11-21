About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New and Safe Oral Pill for Prevention of Venous Blood Clots

by Colleen Fleiss on November 21, 2021 at 8:27 PM
Font : A-A+

New and Safe Oral Pill for Prevention of Venous Blood Clots

Milvexian an effective and safe oral medication helps people at risk for blood clots, revealed study.

Researchers compared milvexian with enoxaparin for prevention of blood clots in 1,242 patients from18 countries undergoing knee replacement surgery who were enrolled between June 2019 and February 2021.

Advertisement


They found that at a total daily dose of 100 mg or more, milvexian resulted in better clot protection but no increase in bleeding compared with enoxaparin, the control drug. Milvexian was evaluated in daily doses ranging from 25 to 400 mg; there was no increase in bleeding over this wide range of doses.

"The major side effect of current oral anti-clotting drugs is bleeding, and the fear of bleeding leads to their underuse. This sets the need for safer oral anticoagulants and that is where milvexian comes in," said senior author Jeffrey Weitz.
Advertisement

He is a professor of medicine and biochemistry and biomedical sciences at McMaster. He is also the executive director of the Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis Research Institute of McMaster and Hamilton Health Sciences.

"Blood clots are responsible for 1 in 4 deaths worldwide. Anticoagulants (blood thinners) are a mainstay for the treatment and prevention of clots in veins and arteries and we urgently need safer oral medications to reduce the burden from what are often lifelong conditions."

The study was published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and Weitz presented a summary of the findings at a late breaking session at the 2021 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

Weitz said that blood clots are the underlying cause of heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism. Many of these conditions require lifelong anticoagulant treatment. Therefore, there is a need for safer oral anticoagulants like milvexian.

He said the study focused on patients undergoing knee replacement surgery because they are at high risk for postoperative blood clots and such clots can be readily identified with venograms, x-rays of the veins of the legs. Therefore, this patient population provides an ideal testing ground for new anticoagulants because effective and safe doses can be identified.

Weitz said his milvexian study is the first of several investigations of oral factor XIa inhibitors. The results of the other studies will likely be released next year.

Funding for the study was provided by the pharmaceutical firms Bristol Myers Squibb and Janssen Research and Development.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Air Pollution may Lead to Premature Birth
Single-dose HPV Vaccine Highly Effective >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Thalassemia Vasectomy Dental Check-Up Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

Recommended Reading
Blood Clots
Blood Clots
An abnormal blood clot forms when there is damage to the lining of an artery or stagnation of blood ...
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis
A blood clot (thrombus) in the deep venous system of the leg leads to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). .....
New Imaging Strategy Detects Dangerous Blood Clots
New Imaging Strategy Detects Dangerous Blood Clots
A new targeted contrast agent to detect and image blood clots non-invasively has been developed. ......
Blood Clots Caused by E-cigarettes Containing Nicotine
Blood Clots Caused by E-cigarettes Containing Nicotine
E-cigarettes containing nicotine cause blood clots in small blood vessels and decrease its ability ....
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Dental Check-Up
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become c...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close