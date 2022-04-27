New Alternative to Estrogen May Treat Menopausal Symptoms

Advertisement

During the midlife menopausal endocrine aging transition, multiple Alzheimer's risk conditions that are consistent with the early phase of the disease can emerge.Some women with menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes disrupted sleep and altered cognitive function, seek estrogen or hormone therapy, which can also reduce the risk of Alzheimer's. But the fear of breast cancer leads many women to forego this approach.To address this critical unmet need in women's health, Dr. Brinton and her team will use the grant from the National Institute on Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health, to test the safety and efficacy of PhytoSERM.The "" in PhytoSERM stands for selective estrogen beta receptor modulator which means it promotes estrogenic action in the brain without affecting reproductive tissue, including breasts and the uterus.," said Dr. Brinton, a member of the university's BIO5 Institute.The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled efficacy trial will be administered to 100 post- and perimenopausal women aged 45-60. Each year, approximately 1.5 million American women enter perimenopause, a neuroendocrine transition state unique to the female.Globally, there are 850 million women between the ages of 40-60. In the U.S., 45 million women are over the age of 55.," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, MD.."Source: Medindia