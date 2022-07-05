About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Alternative To Bariatric Surgery Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on May 7, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Font : A-A+

New Alternative To Bariatric Surgery Developed

An experimental drug Tirzepatide may help people fight obesity and act as an alternative to bariatric surgery.

The large trial enrolled 2,539 participants from across the US, Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia and Taiwan to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one comorbidity, who do not have diabetes.

Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery
Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery
 Bariatric or weight loss surgery is done on persons with severe obesity who are unable to lose weight by other methods or those who have obesity-related health issues.
Advertisement


On average, participants in the study weighed 105 kg at the outset and had a body mass index (BMI) of 38.

At the end of the study, those taking the higher doses of tirzepatide weighed about 81 kg and had a BMI just below 30, on average.

While Eli Lilly is yet to submit the data for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal or presented them in a public setting, the claims nonetheless amazed medical experts, The New York Times reported.
Weight Loss Surgery - Sleeve Gastrectomy - Animation
Weight Loss Surgery - Sleeve Gastrectomy - Animation
 Slide animation to explain the laparoscopic procedure called 'sleeve gastrectomy', where around 80% of the stomach is removed as a part of weight-loss surgery.
Advertisement

"Wow (and a double Wow!)" Dr. Sekar Kathiresan, chief executive of Verve Therapeutics, a company focusing on heart disease drugs, wrote in a tweet. Drugs like Eli Lilly's, he added, are "truly going to revolutionise the treatment of obesity".

Anti-Obesity Drug

The drug's effect "appears to be significantly better than any other anti-obesity medication that is currently available in the US", another obesity expert at the Massachusetts General Hospital Dr. Lee Kaplan was quoted as saying.

The results are "very impressive", he added.

They exceed those usually seen in trials of weight-loss medications and are usually seen only in surgical patients, the report said.

Because obesity is a chronic medical condition, patients would need to take tirzepatide for a lifetime, as they do for blood pressure or cholesterol drugs, for example.

Diet and exercise, combined with earlier obesity drugs, usually yield perhaps a 10 percent weight loss in patients. That is enough to improve health, but not nearly enough to make a big difference in the lives of peoples who are obese.

The only other treatment is bariatric surgery, which can result in substantial weight loss. But many people are ineligible or simply do not want the surgery.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Weight Loss
Quiz on Weight Loss
 If you thought fried foods, processed foods and potato are the bad guys in your weight loss plan, you thought right! Take this quiz and find out what actually can help you get the figure you always wanted.
Advertisement

Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
 Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
View all
Recommended Reading
Alcohol Effects After Bariatric SurgeryAlcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery
Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term OutcomesBariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery? Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Drug Side Effects Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Diaphragmatic Hernia Selfie Addiction Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Iron Intake Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Post-Nasal Drip

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close