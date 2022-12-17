About Careers MedBlog Contact us
New Alarm Molecule Drives Inflammation

by Colleen Fleiss on December 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM
New Alarm Molecule Drives Inflammation

Scientists have discovered how a key immune alarm protein previously believed to calm down the immune response actually does the opposite.

Their work has numerous potential impacts, especially in the context of understanding and responding to autoimmune disorders and inflammation.

Inflammation

Inflammation


Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.
While our immune system serves a very important function protecting us from infection and injury, when immune responses become too aggressive this can lead to damaging inflammation, which occurs in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Inflammation is triggered when our bodies produce "alarm proteins" (interleukins), which ramp up our defences against infection and injury by switching on different components of our immune system.

Understanding how and when such alarm proteins are produced and how they activate our immune system has led to major breakthroughs in the treatment of many immune conditions.

Interleukin-37: The Effect of Anti-Inflammatory Response in Human

Now, scientists from the Smurfit Institute of Genetics at Trinity College Dublin, led by Seamus Martin, Smurfit Professor of Genetics, have found that interleukin-37 has an unexpected function as an immune-activating molecule, as previous studies suggested that this interleukin instead served as an "off switch" for the immune system.
Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation


We are uncomfortable when there is a skin injury or an insect bite and we notice the area becomes swollen, red, itchy and painful. These changes are part of the inflammatory response occurring to protect the body against or limit damage due to the external injurious agent. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation.
Professor Martin said:

"Interleukins play key roles in regulating our immune systems in response to bacterial and fungal infections. However, Interleukin-37 has long remained an enigma, as it isn't found in mammals such as mice. This has presented a major obstacle to figuring out what it does as much of what we know about the human immune system has first been discovered in model organisms whose biological make-ups are similar to ours."

Prior to the new study, Interleukin-37 was thought to have immune-suppressive functions but how exactly it switched off inflammation was hotly debated. However, the Trinity scientists now report that, when activated in the correct way, Interleukin-37 displays potent pro-inflammatory activity.

Professor Martin added:

"This pro-inflammatory impact was highly unexpected. And, to add further intrigue to the story, this brings the total number of immune alarm molecules that signal via this particular interleukin receptor to four.

"Why there are so many interleukins that bind to the same receptor is a mystery, but if we were to speculate it may be because this receptor serves a very important sentinel function in our skin, and that one alarm protein may simply not be enough to respond to the many different infectious agents that our skin encounters. Our skin is the major barrier between our bodies and the outside world that microbes must breach if they are to gain entry to our bodies and, in many respects, represents the first line of defence in our immune systems."

As such, interleukin-37 and other immune alarm proteins may have evolved to become distinct variations on the same theme that enable our bodies to detect different types of infection by becoming activated by enzymes that are distinct to each infectious agent.

The research has just been published in the internationally renowned journal, Science Immunology, and was collaboration between several Trinity research groups led by Professor Martin's team, which included post-doctoral scientists Dr. Graeme Sullivan and Dr. Pavel Davidovich, along with research groups led by Professor Ed Lavelle (School of Biochemistry and Immunology) and Professor Pat Walsh (School of Clinical Medicine).

Source: Eurekalert
Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation


Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol can trigger inflammatory responses and are known as pro-inflammatory foods.
Uveitis

Uveitis


Uveitis refers to inflammation of the uvea of the eye resulting in swelling and destruction of eye tissues. Symptoms of uveitis include eye redness, pain and blurred vision.
Recommended Reading

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the ...

