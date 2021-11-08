by Dr Jayashree on  August 11, 2021 at 11:44 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Aid in Stroke Rehabilitation
A new electrical brain stimulation technique that could improve the recovery of patients from stroke is described in the journal Scientific Reports.

Stroke is a major brain injury that can impair body functions, such as movement, balance and swallowing. In order to recover, brain cells need to regenerate and re-establish neural connections using physical exercise or direct electrical stimulation to the brain.

Electrical stimulation can cause undesirable side effects, such as speech and motor problems, caused by exciting unwanted neurons around the target area.


In addition, electrical stimulation devices typically consume a lot of power, meaning they are expensive to run and require high-capacity batteries.

To overcome this, researchers from Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology developed a method called subthreshold electrical stimulation, through which a low-power electrical signal can be applied to neurons at a synapse - a junction between two neurons where electric nerve impulses are transmitted.

"By reducing the power, we can minimise the impact on non-target neurons, providing a more natural and less harmful way to encourage brain recovery after a stroke," explains Kyungsoo Kim, one of the lead authors of the DGIST study.

The researchers first explored their idea using a computer simulation, before testing the technique on rats. The physical experiment involved the sub threshold electrical stimulation of post-synaptic neurons in the rats' brains.

At the same time, the rats were running on a wheel which naturally stimulated the pre-synaptic neurons. At the end of the treatment, they monitored the rats' behavior and tested for the presence of proteins that signify neuronal recovery.

The results showed that neither exercise nor subthreshold electrical stimulation alone was able to initiate a nerve impulse at the synapse. However, when they occurred simultaneously, the neurons reached the threshold required to fire a signal.

The researchers also found that the stimulated brain regions contained higher levels of specific neural proteins, indicating that neural reconstruction had taken place. They also saw improvements in the rats' behavior.

These results together imply that subthreshold electrical stimulation, when combined with motor training early in rehabilitation may strengthen connections between brain regions and aid motor recovery.

"Our approach successfully increased the survival of neural connections after a stroke, while also reducing power consumption and avoiding side effects," says Seung‑Jun Yoo, another lead author of the study from DGIST.

The next step will be to test whether the technique works for stroke-induced brain damage of different severities. In the future, deep brain stimulation and other electrical treatments may be able to overcome the limitations of existing medicines to treat a wide range of different brain diseases.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Combination With Stroke Doubles Death Risk
COVID-19 in combination with hemorrhagic stroke increases death risk up to 2.4 times, revealed a study.
READ MORE
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
READ MORE
Physical Activity Helps Prevent High Blood Pressure & Cholesterol
Sit less and move more serves as a new "prescription" choice for reducing mild to moderately elevated blood pressure (hypertension) and blood cholesterol in otherwise healthy adults.
READ MORE
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.
READ MORE
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease ProgressionAIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission