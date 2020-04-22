by Iswarya on  April 22, 2020 at 10:45 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New AI Model Could Aid Brain Cancer Patients Avoid Biopsies
Brain cancer patients typically need a biopsy so physicians can assess their mutation status and make a treatment decision. But, a new AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm, developed could now make such biopsies unnecessary; the model simply reads a series of MRI scans and makes its assessment. The findings of the study are published in the journal Neuro-Oncology.

Such technology could potentially eliminate the common practice of pretreatment surgeries in which glioma samples are taken and analyzed to choose an appropriate therapy.

Scientists across the country have been testing other imaging techniques in recent years, but the latest research describes perhaps one of the most accurate and clinically viable methods in the widespread effort to alter the paradigm of assessing brain cancer.


"Knowing a particular mutation status in gliomas is important in determining prognosis and treatment strategies," says Joseph Maldjian, M.D., chief of neuroradiology at UT Southwestern's O'Donnell Brain Institute. "The ability to determine this status using just conventional imaging and AI is a great leap forward."

Mutated Enzymes

The study used a deep-learning network and standard magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to detect the status of a gene called isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH), which produces an enzyme that in mutated form may trigger tumor growth in the brain.

Doctors preparing to treat gliomas will often have patients undergo surgery to obtain tumor tissue that is then analyzed to determine the IDH mutation status. The prognosis and treatment strategy will vary based on whether a patient has an IDH-mutated glioma.

However, because obtaining an adequate sample can sometimes be time-consuming and risky - particularly if tumors are difficult to access - researchers have been studying non-surgical strategies to identify IDH mutation status.

The study differentiates itself from previous research in three ways:

  • The method is highly accurate. Previous techniques have often failed to eclipse 90 percent accuracy.
  • Mutation status was determined by analyzing only a single series of MR images, as opposed to multiple image types.
  • A single algorithm was required to assess the IDH mutation status in the tumors. Other techniques have required either hand-drawn regions of interest or additional deep-learning models to first identify the boundaries of the tumor then detect potential mutations.

"The beauty of this new deep-learning model is its simplicity and a high degree of accuracy," says Maldjian, adding that similar methods may be used to identify other important molecular markers for various cancers. "We've removed additional pre-processing steps and created an ideal scenario for easily transitioning this into clinical care by using images that are routinely acquired."

Tumor imaging

Gliomas comprise the strong majority of malignant tumors found in the brain and can often spread quickly through the surrounding tissue. The five-year survival rate for high-grade gliomas is 15%, though tumors with mutated IDH enzymes generally have a better prognosis.

The IDH mutation status also helps doctors decide on a combination of treatments most suitable for the patient, from chemotherapy and radiation therapy to surgery to remove the tumor.

To improve the process of detecting enzyme mutations and deciding on appropriate therapy, Maldjian's team developed two deep-learning networks that analyzed imaging data from a publicly available database of more than 200 brain cancer patients from across the U.S.

One network used only one series from the MRI (T2-weighted images), while the other used multiple image types from the MRI. The two networks achieved nearly the same accuracy, suggesting that the process of detecting IDH mutations could be significantly streamlined by using only the T2-weighted images.

'Big picture.'

Maldjian's team will next test his deep-learning model on larger datasets for additional validation before deciding whether to incorporate the technique into clinical care.

Meanwhile, researchers are hoping to develop medications to inhibit IDH through ongoing national clinical trials. If effective, these inhibitors could combine with AI-imaging techniques to overhaul how some brain cancers are assessed and treated.

"In the big picture, we may be able to treat some gliomas without operating on a patient," Maldjian says. "We would use AI to detect an IDH-mutated glioma, then use IDH inhibitors to slow down or reverse the tumor growth. The field of radio-genomics is exploding with possibilities."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Astrocytoma
Astrocytomas are primary brain tumors and the most common type of glial tumors. There are many varieties of astrocytomas, and it is seen in all age groups.
READ MORE
Brain Metastasis
Brain metastases are caused by the spread of primary tumors to the brain. Lung, breast, melanoma are the three main tumors that cause brain metastases.
READ MORE
Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment
Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of ...
READ MORE
Personalized Medicine
Personalized medicine is an advanced method to predict risk of a human to a disease and its early treatment. It is tailor-made precision medicine with least side effects. Pharmacogenomics is the novel concept based on which personalized medicine is ...
READ MORE
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.
READ MORE
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSParkinsons DiseaseAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression