medindia

New AI Could Recognize Kidney Injury in Burn Victims

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 13, 2019 at 5:58 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ML) model can predict acute kidney injury (AKI) quicker and more accurately than ever. Recognizing acute kidney injury (AKI) in burn victims at an earlier stage remains challenging.
New AI Could Recognize Kidney Injury in Burn Victims
New AI Could Recognize Kidney Injury in Burn Victims

"The ability to predict AKI in burn patients using AI is a potential breakthrough for burn centers," said Tina Palmieri, professor and director of the Firefighters Burn Institute Regional Burn Center at UC Davis Medical Center. "If we can tell that a patient might have kidney injury, we can institute measures to prevent it."

Show Full Article


What is acute kidney injury?

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is sudden kidney failure or damage causing a build-up of waste in blood and a fluid imbalance in the body. AKI usually happens within the first week of serious burn due to inadequate resuscitation, especially during the critical first 24 hours. Developing in around 30% of cases, AKI is a common complication after severe burn, with a mortality rate reaching 80%.

Diagnosing acute kidney injury

Physicians typically rely on traditional biomarkers such as serum/plasma creatinine and urine output for diagnosis. However, urine output and creatinine measures are considered poor biomarkers of AKI.

"UC Davis was the first to identify the role a novel biomarker, known as neutrophil gelatinase associated lipocalin (NGAL), plays in early prediction of AKI in severely burned patients," said Nam Tran, associate clinical professor at Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at UC Davis.

Despite its strong predictive power, NGAL was not available in the United States and its interpretation required more experienced clinicians and laboratory experts. This challenge prompted the development of an artificial intelligence machine learning model to make it easier to interpret results for the NGAL test.

Machine learning enhances acute kidney injury recognition

Sometimes the assumption in the AI/ML world is that the more complicated algorithms such as deep neural network are better than more traditional algorithms in building ML models. This assumption is not always true.

"We built a powerful ML model through our k-Nearest Neighbor approach that is able to accurately predict AKI in our patient population in a much shorter period," said Hooman Rashidi, professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at UC Davis Health. "Based on admission data, the model can shorten the time to diagnosis by as much as two days."

The models were trained and tested with clinical laboratory data for 50 adult burn patients that had NGAL, urine output, creatinine and NT-proBNP measured within the first 24 hours of admission. Half of patients in the dataset developed AKI within the first week following admission. The models containing NGAL, creatinine, urine output and NT-proBNP achieved 90-100% accuracy for identifying AKI. The models containing only NT-proBNP and creatinine achieved 80-90% accuracy.

The average time from admission to diagnosis with traditional biomarkers was 42.7 hours. The average time using the ML algorithm was just 18.8 hours. The ML model beat the traditional method by nearly a full day - critical time to prevent and treat AKI.

"For our study, AI/ML has shown the potential clinical utility for predicting burn-related AKI when using just a few routine laboratory results," Tran added.

Applications and implications of the new model

This model has applications to be used in the field, including for military casualties. Because troops might be sent to hospitals that lack the facilities to manage kidney injury, the AI/ML method could identify patients with AKI more quickly so they can be diverted faster to advanced medical facilities. This optimizes limited resources in the battlefield and accelerates the transport of patients to where they need to go. The same process applies in the civilian world.

"We envision such machine learning platforms to be incorporated in a variety of settings outside of AKI which could ultimately enhance various aspects of patient care within the clinical medicine arena," Rashidi added.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

Drug-Induced Kidney Disease

Drug-induced nephrotoxicity is caused by nephrotoxic drugs or toxins which damage kidneys and can lead to nephritis or renal toxicity. The causative drug must be identified and its use must be avoided which can otherwise lead to high levels of ...

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Pain Management for Burn Injuries

Pain management after a burn injury deals with how to treat the burn pain starting with the acute injury, through the healing and up to the rehabilitation phase.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Athletes Foot

Athletes foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Burns

Burn injuries have reached epidemic proportions in recent years. Burn accident statistics show that at least 50% of all burn accidents can be prevented.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS Athletes Foot Burns AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs 

What's New on Medindia

Nutrition Care Process to Empower Dieticians - Interview With Dr. Esther Myers at ISPEN 2019

New Therapeutic Food Helps Repair Gut Microbiome of Malnourished Children

Home Remedies for Stuffy Nose
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive