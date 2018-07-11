medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

New Advancement in the Treatment of Fibrosis

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 7, 2018 at 12:11 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

From the findings of a study in the journal European Urology, a newly discovered drug combination is known to halt the progression of fibrosis. The disease condition is believed to be responsible for half of all deaths.
New Advancement in the Treatment of Fibrosis
New Advancement in the Treatment of Fibrosis

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University, University College London and KU Leuven have spent seven years working on finding the right drug combination to stop the scarring that causes Peyronie's Disease - a condition that causes penile curvature and inhibits erectile function in men.

Fibrosis is also responsible for conditions such as cirrhosis of the liver, kidney, lung and heart fibrosis. It occurs when a wound or injury causes a type of cell, called fibroblast, to morph into a different type of cell called myofibroblast in order to heal the wound.

Normally, once the wound is healed, the tissue structure returns to normal. However, in some cases the myofibroblasts do not return to their normal state, go out of control and 'overheals' the wound, resulting in a scar tissue, which is dead tissue that serves no function.

The presence of scar tissue in major organs such as the kidney, lungs, liver or heart, is a serious problem and is estimated by the United States government to be responsible for 45% of all deaths.

In this study, scientists developed a model to test 21 different drugs and found that a combination of phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5i) such as vardenafil (Levitra), sildenafil (Viagra) or tadalafil (Cialis) and selective oestrogen receptor modulators (SERM) such as tamoxifen or raloxifene was effective in halting the fibrosis that causes Peyronie's Disease, when tested on cells and in animals.

Lead author Professor Selim Cellek, of Anglia Ruskin University, said: "This is an extremely exciting development and one that has taken several years of hard work. Fibrosis is a very serious condition that, when it affects a major organ, can be fatal.

"The principle of fibrosis is what causes Peyronie's Disease and so this is an important breakthrough. Although we do not believe this particular drug combination will be able to reverse the fibrotic process, it has the potential to treat all fibrotic diseases and halt progression.

"To our knowledge, this is the first study of its kind to show a synergy between these two types of drugs. We look forward to taking this novel combination to clinical trials in the near future."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Do you find yourself out of breath and coughing a lot lately? Do you work in dust prone places? Well, then you might have pulmonary fibrosis.

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormond's Disease

Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

More News on:

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive