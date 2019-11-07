medindia

New Acute Migraine Treatment Shows Promise

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 11, 2019 at 3:06 AM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In a large-scale trial, a drug belonging to a new generation of acute migraine headache treatments was found to eliminate pain and reduce bothersome symptoms for people with migraine, reported in the July issue of The New England Journal of Medicine. The study was led by researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Health System.
New Acute Migraine Treatment Shows Promise
New Acute Migraine Treatment Shows Promise

"For the first time in nearly three decades, people with migraine not helped by existing medications may have a new option to find relief during attacks," said Richard B. Lipton, M.D., the study's first author and Edwin S. Lowe Professor and vice chair of the Saul R. Korey Department of Neurology at Einstein and director of the Montefiore Headache Center.

Show Full Article


Debilitating Disorder

Migraine headache affects about 12 to 14% of people, or more than a billion individuals worldwide. This chronic neurologic disorder involves periodic attacks of head pain along with symptoms that may include nausea as well as sensitivity to light and sound. More than three-quarters of migraine sufferers experience at least one migraine attack per month, and more than half are severely impaired during their attacks.

Currently, many people with migraine take triptan drugs (examples include sumitriptan, eletriptan, and rizatriptan), which were introduced in the 1990s. Triptans halt acute migraines by stimulating serotonin receptors, which in turn reduces inflammation and constricts blood vessels. But triptans don't help everyone, they can produce intolerable side effects, and--since they constrict vessels--shouldn't be taken by people with cardiovascular disease (CVD) or major CVD risk factors.

New Mechanism for Relief

People not helped by triptans, or those who can't take them, may benefit from the new class of drugs called, gepants, which includes rimegepant. Gepants work by targeting the receptors for a small protein, called CGRP, long implicated in migraine. During migraine attacks, CGRP is released resulting in pain. Gepants relieve the pain and other symptoms of migraine by blocking the CGRP pathway.

The New England Journal of Medicine trial assessed rimegepant, in a randomized double-blind trial involving more than 1,000 men and women with migraine at 49 centers in the U.S. The participants were instructed to take a tablet of rimegepant, or a matching placebo tablet, during a migraine attack, once moderate or severe pain developed. Before taking the tablet and for 48 hours afterwards, patients answered questions in an electronic diary concerning their pain and their most bothersome symptoms. Participants chose their most bothersome symptom from a list, including intolerance to light, intolerance to loud sounds, or nausea.

Two hours after taking their tablets, 19.6% of patients in the rimegepant group were free from pain compared with 12.0% in the placebo group--a statistically significant difference. Freedom from their most bothersome symptoms occurred in 37.6% of patients in the rimegepant group and 25.2% in the placebo group. Side effects were minimal, with nausea and urinary tract infections the only adverse effects reported in more than 1% of patients in each group and no adverse CVD effects observed.

"These results confirm that rimegepant's mechanism of action--blocking the CGRP pathway--effectively relieves pain and associated symptoms that occur during acute migraine attacks," said Dr. Lipton. "As someone who has studied CGRP blockers for more than a decade, I'm gratified to see their benefits confirmed in a large-scale clinical trial."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Migraine

Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.

Biofeedback Treatment for Anxiety, Migraine and Blood Pressure

Biofeedback is a feedback system where changes in physiology are detected and controlled. It helps in treatment of many disorders, especially psychosomatic ones.

Test Your Knowledge on Migraines

Migraine headaches often begin in childhood, adolescence or early adulthood. Most People find themselves quite helpless to its effects that are often ...

Migraines Mostly Driven by Polygenic Common Variants

Migraines are driven more by polygenic common variants than by specific genes, says a study.

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a patient suffers daily chronic headaches due to over-use of some medications, mainly painkillers.

Headache / Cephalgia

A headache literally means pain in the head. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently in some

Headache Symptom Evaluation

A headache could vary in features according to the cause.

Menstrual Migraine

Menstrual migraine refers to severe headaches occurring in women two to three days before onset and during periods, and is related to hormonal fluctuations.

Retinal Migraine / Ocular Migraine

Ocular migraine consists of brief periods of visual loss in one eye, which is accompanied or preceded by a headache. Flashing and zigzag lights are symptoms.

More News on:

Migraine Headache / Cephalgia Headache Symptom Evaluation Retinal Migraine / Ocular Migraine Menstrual Migraine Drug Induced Headache 

What's New on Medindia

New Blood Test can Predict Who are at High Risk for Tuberculosis

World Population Day: 'The World is Not Enough'

Home Remedies for Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive