New 90-minute COVID-19 Test Gives Highly Accurate Results

New coronavirus test developed in the UK produces "highly accurate" results in just 90 minutes and is hailed as a potential gamechanger in controlling the pandemic. The findings of the study are published in the journal Lancet Microbe.



The test uses throat or nasal swabs, which are put on a cartridge that goes into a shoebox-sized machine called NudgeBox for analysis.

'New 90-minute coronavirus test have over 94 percent sensitivity and 100 percent specificity. '





This test is particularly well suited in a healthcare setting, where you require an urgent test to either select on a patient's management or try to determine where a patient goes to a hospital. However, further research of real-world effectiveness in non-clinical settings would be needed before widespread deployment.



The test, called CovidNudge, has produced nearly perfect results when used by NHS staff and patients during the pandemic's peak. It has been successfully trialed in 3 NHS hospitals, and experts hope once further checks are finished, it can be rolled out for mass testing, with care homes, GP surgeries, and schools included.