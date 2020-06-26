New 3D Printed Insoles Offer New Hope for Diabetes Patients

In the study carried out in Malta, 15 participants with diabetic foot disease were asked to walk in footwear fitted with made to measure 3D-printed insoles designed by the Centre for Biomechanics and Rehabilitation Technologies (CBRT) at Staffordshire University. These footbeds were used to change the stiffness of the entire sole across a spectrum of very soft to very stiff.Dr. Chatzistergos, Associate Professor at CBRT and the lead author of the study, said: "The optimum stiffness is clearly related to the patient's body mass index (BMI). This study adds to our earlier findings and concludes that stiffer materials are needed for people with a higher BMI."Collaborators Dr. Alfred Gatt and Dr. Cynthia Formosa from the University of Malta and Visiting Fellows at CBRT provided clinical support for this study and led the experiments in Malta. Dr. Gatt noted: "We hope that the results reported within this study will generate interest amongst all professionals managing this debilitating condition."Further work is now underway to develop a method to help professionals identify the optimum cushioning stiffness on a patient-specific basis. Professor Nachi Chockalingam, Director of CBRT and a co-inventor of the technology, said, "With numerous patients losing their limbs to diabetic foot disease, our research will help clinicians effectively manage this disease."Source: Eurekalert