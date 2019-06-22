New 3D Approach to Improve Body Appreciation for Young Women Identified

‘New MU study identified an approach to help individuals appreciate their bodies. ’

In her study, young adult women between the ages of 18 and 25 were scanned in a 3D scanner used by researchers and students in MU's Department of Textile and Apparel Management. The researchers used modeling software to convert the scans to 3D avatars. Participants then digitally "painted" body parts that they appreciated for various reasons such as their utility or role in their relationships."In digitally painting their avatars, women could think about how, for example, their thighs help them run or how their arms can help hold others in an embrace," Ramseyer Winter said. "It provided the participants a way to visual their bodies in a completely different way. It allowed the participants to recognize how our bodies are much more than a size or a number on a scale." Immediately and then again three months after digitally painting their avatars, participants reported increased body appreciation over time. Moreover, participants reported lower depressive and anxiety symptoms."While more research still needs to be done on the relationship between the 3D image intervention we used and its impact on mental health, we did see a significant effect on body appreciation," Ramseyer Winter said. "Prior research has shown that body appreciation is related to depression and anxiety, which leads us to think that we are on the right track in creating an intervention that can improve not only body image, but mental health as well."Future research will look at how painting the 3D avatars impacts young women with more severe depression.Source: Eurekalert