New 280 Cases of Dengue Reported in October in New Delhi

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 6, 2018 at 9:31 AM Dengue News
According to a municipal report released on Monday, around 285 cases of dengue were reported in the National capital in the end of the week on November 3, compared to 290 cases in the previous week.
New 280 Cases of Dengue Reported in October in New Delhi

As per the latest report, 1,595 people have been diagnosed with the vector-borne disease in Delhi so far. However, the number is less than last year's which was 3,829 for the same duration. Around 1,114 new dengue cases surfaced in October.

So far, only one death caused by dengue has been confirmed: a 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area succumbed to the disease on September 18 at Hindurao Hospital.

In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak with more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths, according to the civic bodies.

According to health experts from Safdarjung, the season for vector borne diseases is over and that Delhi has seen comparatively less cases this year.

As per MDC health official, there are many cases where patients have come from the neighbouring states. Some admitted in hospitals were tourists as well.

"Also, some left out and pending cases were received from hospitals for investigation. In some cases, there have been symptoms of dengue, but reports later were found negative," the official added.

There have been reports of 11 fresh malaria cases in the last week, taking the number of total cases to 438 till now. In October, there have been 130 malaria cases reported in the city, according to the civic body.

Only 4 cases of chikungunya emerged this week in the national capital taking the number of total cases to 54 in October. So far, 133 chikungunya cases have been reported in the city.

In Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) so far 314 cases of chikungunya and 289 cases of dengue and no case of Malaria have been reported.

While in that of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital 403 Out Patient Departments (OPD) and 262 Inpatient Departments (IPD) were reported for dengue cases. The authority has confirmed one death till now owing to dengue.



Source: IANS

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

