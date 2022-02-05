Neurotransmitter Dopamine Involved in Recognizing Emotions

The neurotransmitter dopamine, known for its role in reward, is involved in recognizing emotions, according to new research published in JNeurosci.
Yet the link between dopamine and specific social behaviors remained elusive, in part due to mixed results from studies that did not account for individual differences in dopamine levels.
In a study by Schuster et al., healthy participants took haloperidol — a dopamine receptor inhibitor — on one day and a placebo pill on another before completing an emotion recognition task. They assessed videos of people expressing an emotion through their posture and gait (i.e., slow movements for sadness, quick, jerky movements for anger).
Source: Eurekalert