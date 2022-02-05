About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Neurotransmitter Dopamine Involved in Recognizing Emotions

by Colleen Fleiss on May 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM
The neurotransmitter dopamine, known for its role in reward, is involved in recognizing emotions, according to new research published in JNeurosci.

Yet the link between dopamine and specific social behaviors remained elusive, in part due to mixed results from studies that did not account for individual differences in dopamine levels.

Impact of Dopamine and Placebo on SSRIs
 Levels of dopamine and the placebo effect may determine if treatment with SSRIs would work for patients with social anxieties.
In a study by Schuster et al., healthy participants took haloperidol — a dopamine receptor inhibitor — on one day and a placebo pill on another before completing an emotion recognition task. They assessed videos of people expressing an emotion through their posture and gait (i.e., slow movements for sadness, quick, jerky movements for anger).

The researchers also indirectly measured each person's baseline dopamine levels by testing their working memory. The effects of haloperidol varied in each person depending on their baseline dopamine levels. In people with low dopamine, the drug increased their ability to recognize emotions, while in people with high dopamine, the drug impaired their ability. Future work will examine how changes in dopamine levels in disorders like Parkinson's disease contribute to social cognition impairments.

Source: Eurekalert
Multiple Roles of Dopamine Explored!
 New study maps out the multiple roles of a neurotransmitter - dopamine by exploring a much simpler brain of the fruit fly.
Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease
 Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Here's an interesting quiz to find out more about this degenerative disorder.
