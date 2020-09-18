by Samhita Vitta on  September 18, 2020 at 12:12 PM Research News
Neurotechnology can Reduce Insomnia Symptoms
Neurotechnology can reduce insomnia symptoms and improve autonomic nervous system functions, according to a clinical trial by researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The study is published in the journal Brain and Behavior.

Sleep is essential to maintain optimal health and well-being.


Around 30% to 35% of Americans have experienced insomnia, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Insomnia can reduce life expectancy and increase the risk of obesity, cardiovascular events, diabetes and other illnesses.

High-resolution, relational, resonance-based electroencephalic mirroring (HIRREM) is a unique, non-invasive, nondrug, acoustic intervention. It supports the brain to balance and quiet itself.

HIRREM uses scalp sensors to monitor brainwaves and software algorithms. It can translate specific frequencies into audible tones of the varying pitch in real-time.

These audio tones are linked to brainwaves. They are echoed back instantaneously via earbuds. This allows the brain a chance to listen to itself, to look at itself in an acoustic mirror.

The technology supports the brain to reset and self-adjust from stuck trauma and stress patterns which lead to insomnia.

The brain pattern is observed to shift towards improved balance and reduced hyperarousal with no conscious, cognitive activity required.

The study consisted of 107 adult men and women with moderate to severe insomnia. Around half of the participants received the HIRREM intervention, and the placebo group received an active intervention of random tones.

Participants had to keep a daily sleep diary, and every participant received 10, 60-minute intervention sessions (either HIRREM or placebo), over three weeks.

The changes in sleep were recorded on the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI). The insomnia severity index is a self-reporting instrument that is used to assess insomnia symptoms.

The researchers also recorded blood pressure and heart rate to analyze autonomic cardiovascular regulation objectively.

After the completion of the intervention session and follow-up visits up to four-month later, participants in the HIRREM group reported reductions in insomnia symptoms.

Four months after the intervention, 78% of the participants receiving HIRREM reported no significant insomnia symptoms.

Participants who received HIRREM also showed significant and durable improvements in autonomic function in heart rate variability (HRV) and baroreflex sensitivity (BRS) compared to the placebo group.

Heart rate variability (HRV) is a powerful biometric that reflects the health of the autonomic nervous system. Baroreflex sensitivity (BRS) measures blood pressure regulation.

The HIRREM participants were five times more likely than placebo to have an improvement in their HRV measured as rMSSD by more than 50%. rMSSD is a measure of heart rate variability.

These participants were also twice as likely to have improved BRS by more than 50% compared to placebo.

All these changes would lead to the improved cardiovascular health of the patients.

"These findings add to the rapidly growing interest in neuromodulation and demonstrate that a brief intervention with closed-loop acoustic stimulation can improve sleep in a meaningful way, while also improving autonomic function," Tegeler said.

Neuromodulation is an important alternative approach for people who have insomnia.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Beat Insomnia: Prebiotics can Help Fight against Sleep Problems
Want to sleep better at night? Then, eat some prebiotic foods like leeks, artichokes, onions and certain whole grains to get rid of insomnia.
READ MORE
Insomnia – The New Found Side-effect of Stroke
Insomnia is a likely long-term side effect of stroke. Research finds that stroke patients have sustained problems with sleep; they have poorer sleep with longer sleep latencies and lower sleep efficiency.
READ MORE
New Light Blocking Glasses may provide Relief from Insomnia
Amber tinted blue light blocking glasses may protect the eyes from harmful light-emitting electronic devices which can cause insomnia.
READ MORE
Morning Walk Reduces Insomnia in Heart Bypass Patients
Heart bypass surgery causes insomnia and other sleep disorders in most patients and affects their ability to engage in other activities during the day. Engaging in mild aerobic exercises, especially in the morning improves the quality of sleep and ...
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
READ MORE
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.
READ MORE
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
READ MORE
Sleep Disorders in Children
Sleep disorders are problems in sleep that meet diagnostic criteria for a disorder. They include insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, parasomnias and narcolepsy.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE

