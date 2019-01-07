medindia

Neurotechnology-Based Rehab Holds Promise for Chronic Stroke Patients

by Iswarya on  July 1, 2019 at 11:08 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Personalized neurotechnology-assisted rehabilitation of the arm can help improve recovery in severe chronic stroke patients, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Brain.
Neurotechnology-Based Rehab Holds Promise for Chronic Stroke Patients
Neurotechnology-Based Rehab Holds Promise for Chronic Stroke Patients

The paper calls for longitudinal clinical studies to show the rehabilitation benefits of individual therapies as well as the use of multiple complementary therapies used in combination over long time periods.

Show Full Article

Lead author Dr. Martina Coscia, Staff Engineer at the Wyss Center, said: "Our findings show that neurotechnology-aided upper limb rehabilitation is promising for severe chronic stroke patients. However, we also found that the 'one size fits all' approach doesn't lead to the best outcome. We suggest a move towards a personalized combination of neurotechnology-based stroke rehabilitation therapies, ideally in a home-based environment where prolonged therapy is more feasible than in a clinic.

"We believe that by sequentially introducing stroke therapies according to individual progress, we could allow patients to continue their recovery beyond what is possible today." Stroke is a major public health problem that causes long-term impairments in millions of people worldwide. One of the most common consequences of stroke is impaired upper arm function, which has a direct impact on daily tasks and quality of life. Rehabilitation therapies generally have the largest effect in the first three months after stroke. After this time, patients are considered chronic, and the likelihood of further natural recovery is limited; this is especially true for those most severely affected.

Professor Friedhelm Hummel from EPFL (Director, Defitech Chair of Clinical Neuroengineering) and the University of Geneva Medical School said: "What we would like to see in the future are long-term trials in which multiple neurotechnology-based therapies are used within the same patient. We believe that this synergistic approach could uncover previously undiscovered treatment pathways for chronic stroke patients."

The authors compared the effectiveness of data from 64 clinical studies on upper limb neurotechnology-aided treatments in chronic stroke patients. The interventions analyzed in the paper included robotics, functional electrical stimulation of muscles, brain stimulation, and brain-computer interfaces as well as their use in combination.

The interdisciplinary research team is now starting a clinical trial to test these ideas. The trial uses a new experimental design with a personalized therapy approach using brain-computer interfaces, robotics, functional electrical stimulation, and brain stimulation specifically chosen to maximize treatment effects in each individual patient. The goal is to keep incrementally improving recovery by using new personalized, neurotechnology-based therapies in combination. The trial will start in Switzerland in summer 2019.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Stroke - Top Ten Facts

Strokes occur when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. It is imperitive to detect the signs of a stroke and rush the patient to the hospital at once.

Eating Less Fruits and Vegetables May Up Risk of Death from Heart Disease, Stroke

Not eating enough fruits and vegetables can increase the risk of death from heart disease and stroke. So, make sure to add more fruits and veggies to your daily diet to stay healthy.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

More News on:

Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia How to Deal with a Stroke 

What's New on Medindia

Plasma Treatment for Hair Loss

Natural Looking Hair Made From Stem Cells

Diet During Jaundice
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive